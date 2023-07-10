Global Recombinant Proteins Market Report 2023 - 2033: Patent Expiration for Biologics Drives Growth

Dublin, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recombinant Proteins Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rising prevalence and incidence of chronic illnesses, technological innovation, and expanding R&D investments by key companies are the primary drivers driving the growth of the recombinant proteins market. Increased awareness of chronic illnesses among the general public and governments is predicted to improve the market for recombinant goods. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), chronic illnesses are the leading cause of mortality worldwide, accounting for over 60% of all fatalities.



The increased frequency of chronic illnesses is one of the major factors impacting the market. Diabetes, cancer, respiratory disorders, and cardiovascular disease are only a handful of the most common chronic diseases. According to Globocan forecasts, the number of cancer cases would rise from 19.3 million in 2020 to 24.6 million in 2030.

Furthermore, by 2030, there will be 587 million diabetics globally. Chronic illnesses account for over 80% of mortality in middle- and low-income countries. Chronic illnesses are expected to affect more than 49% of the population in the U.S. by 2025. Strokes and heart problems account for 30% of all fatalities in the U.S.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Recombinant Products

High Funding for Biomedical Research

Increase in Number of Elderly Population will Drive the Market Growth

Patent Expiration for Biologics

Restraints

Price Erosion of Recombinant Proteins

Stringent Regulation for Recombinant Proteins Production

Opportunities

Emerging Economies Expansion and Prioritisation of R&D

Growing Significance of Genomics and Proteomics

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the recombinant proteins market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the recombinant proteins market?

How will each recombinant proteins submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?

How will the market shares for each recombinant proteins submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?

Will leading recombinant proteins markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the recombinant proteins projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of recombinant proteins projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the recombinant proteins market?

Where is the recombinant proteins market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Segments Covered in the Report

Product & Services Outlook

Products

Cytokines & Growth Factors: Interferons (IFNs), Interleukins (ILs), Others

Antibodies

Enzymes: Kinases Enzymes, Metabolic Enzymes, Others

Recombinant Regulatory Protein

Hormones

Virus Antigens

Immune Checkpoint Proteins

Others

Services

Application Outlook

Biopharmaceutical Production

Biologics

Vaccines

Cell & Gene Therapies

Others

Drug Discovery & Development

Research

Diagnostics

Others

Host Cell Outlook

Mammalian Systems

Bacterial Cells

Yeast & Fungi

Insect Cells

Others

End-user Outlook

Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

CROs

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Abcam Plc

Abnova Corporation

Avantor Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Techne

Enzo Biochem Inc.

GenScript

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Proteintech Group, Inc.

RayBiotech Life, Inc.

Sino Biological Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Overall world revenue for Recombinant Proteins Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$3,079.9 million in 2023, this work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. this work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



How will the Recombinant Proteins Market, 2023 to 2033 report help you?



In summary, this 350+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Recombinant Proteins Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for product & services, application, host cell, end-user, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2033 for five regional and 22 key national markets - See forecasts for the Recombinant Proteins Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 14 of the major companies involved in the Recombinant Proteins Market, 2023 to 2033.

