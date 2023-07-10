Global E-Mountain Bike Market to 2032: Increasing Demand from End-use Industries Drives Growth

Dublin, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global E-Mountain Bike Market- Market Size & Forecasting to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The E-Mountain Bike Market is estimated to be USD 8.73 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 24.94 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.37% during the forecast period.

As the younger generation is showing great interest in trekking and leisure activities, the e-mountain is rising rapidly. Similarly, people are increasingly interested in performance-based adventure sports, which are expected to increase the demand for e- mountain bikes. Sports and physical activity, through electric motors, are becoming more adaptable.

Long drives over the hills are becoming easier, and with much less effort, steep terrain can be overcome. With the same amount of effort as on flat land, longer distances can be done - all of which draws even keen mountain bikers to the E-Mountain Bike.

Moreover, rising demand for electric vehicles, and technological advancement in two-wheeler bike is expected to create numerous opportunities for this market to grow in the coming years. However, mass production of the E-mountain bike system is expected to reduce the price in the forecast period.



The competitive scenario highlights the performance of major companies operating in this market. This includes detailed profiling of major companies and their competitive benchmarking. Product profiling provides key information including products/solutions offered, key developments, company performances, and strategies adopted in the recent years.

Major companies profiled in the market include Yamaha Motor, Pedego Electric Bikes, BH Bikes., Beistegui Hermanos SA, Cycling Sports Group Inc, Derby Cycle Holding GMBH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Pivot Cycle, Scott Sports SA., Trek Bicycle Corp, XDS Bikes and others. These companies have adopted product development, expansion, and merger strategies to consolidate market position amongst intense competition.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 256 Forecast Period 2019 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2019 $5.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $24.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Abstract



2. Market Introduction



3. Key Related Data

3.1 Key Industry Trends

3.2 Technology Advancement

3.3 Other Key Industry Outlook

3.4 Guidelines & Regulations

3.4.1 Major Regulatory Agencies

3.4.2 Standards

3.5 Covid- 19 Impact on Global E-Mountain Bike Market

3.5.1 Impact on Supply Chain

3.5.2 Demand Analysis During the Pandemic

3.5.3 Regional/Country Analysis



4. Impact Factor Analysis

4.1 Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.1.1 Increasing Demand from End-Use Industries

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.2.1 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.3.1 Expansion of End-Use Industries

4.1.4 Challenges

4.1.4.1 Stringent Regulations

4.2 Porter's Five Force Model



5. Market Development Analysis

5.1 New Product Type Development/Launch (2015-2022)

5.2 Mergers and Acquisitions (2015-2022)

5.3 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations (2015-2022)

6. Global E-Mountain Bike Market, by Class (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (Usd Million), Volume (Tons)

7. Global E-Mountain Bike Market, by Application (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (Usd Million), Volume (Tons)

8. Global E-Mountain Bike Market, by Battery (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (Usd Million), Volume (Tons)

9. Global E-Mountain Bike Market, Regional Analysis (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (Usd Million), Volume (Tons)

10. Global E-Mountain Bike Market, Competitive Intelligence

11. Global E-Mountain Bike Market, Company Analysis

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s13nhm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment