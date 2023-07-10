United States Grocery Industry Report 2023: Online Grocery, Meal Kits, & Direct-to-Consumer Food Markets 2017-2022 & 2023-2027 and 2032

Dublin, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Future of Grocery in the United States: Online Grocery, Meal Kits, & Direct-to-Consumer Food, 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the dynamics of the current landscape of the online food and beverage market. Consumer demographics, perceptions, motivations, and behavior are examined as pertaining to dietary choices and use of food delivery and pickup services.

Attitudes on food, diet, health, and product packaging are studied. Effects of recent historical trends on consumers - including the COVID-19 pandemic and the inflation era - are considered in both a broad sense and in the context of the online grocery market.

This report provides information about online retail sales of food and beverages to consumers in the following product categories:

Shelf-stable foods and beverages in cans, bottles, or other packaging (including alcoholic beverages)

Meal kits and prepared meals

Perishables such as fresh fruits and vegetables

Dairy and egg products

Meat, poultry, and seafood

Bakery items

Frozen foods

This report includes online sales of such items from:

Store-based grocers (e.g., Kroger, Safeway, ALDI)

Mass merchandisers (e.g., Walmart, Target) and warehouse clubs (e.g., Costco, Sam's Club, BJ's)

Online-based grocers (e.g., Amazon, Thrive Market, Hungryroot)

Brands that sell their own food products via their websites, direct-to-consumer

Meal kit and prepared meal delivery services (e.g., HelloFresh, Sakara Life, Factor 75)

Third-party pack-and-deliver companies that use their own workforce to purchase groceries at various stores and deliver them to customers (e.g., Instacart)

Local co-ops and farmers' markets that arrange for subscriptions, single orders, and pickup or delivery digitally

Online sales made via website or app - whether delivered to a customer via shipment or local delivery, picked up in-store, or received via curbside pickup - are all included.

Historical numbers for the online grocery market are provided from 2017 through 2022. Market forecasts are provided for 2023-2027 and 2032.

The online grocery market in 2022 is also segmented by fulfillment type (delivery, pickup/curbside, and shipment), retailer category (grocery stores/supermarkets, mass merchandisers/warehouse clubs, online only retailers, third party pack and deliver services, and farmer's markets/organics/other), and product category (bakery items, beverages, dairy and eggs, fresh produce, meats and seafood, pantry/frozen, and prepared meals and other foods).

Historical numbers for the meal kit delivery services market are presented from 2019 to 2022. Market projections are provided for 2023-2027 and 2032.

The reasons for and implications of shifts in consumer perception and behavior are analyzed in the context of future market opportunities.

Additionally, the report has dozens of tables showcasing numerical survey data on consumer demographics and psychographics and numerous marketing photographs. This report goes in-depth on COVID-19 and inflationary trends affecting the food and beverage market.

Primary research includes national online consumer polls of U.S. adult consumers (age 18+) conducted on an ongoing basis by the publisher to analyze attitudes of consumers and their relevant food and beverage preferences.

Survey data from MRI-Simmons are used to analyze the demographics and psychographics of consumers.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

The Future of Grocery Delivery

Online Grocery Shopping Driven by Convenience

Expansion of Online Grocery Shopping Led by Third-Party Player instacart

Covid-19 and Beyond

Opportunities For Growth

Key Consumer Trends

Scope

Chapter 2: Recent Historical Trends from the Pandemic To the inflation Era

Highlights

First Time Use of Online Grocery Shopping and Restaurant Ordering Methods in 2020

Boosted Online Grocery Shopping Activity Continued Through 2022

Activity Spiked in 2020 During the Early Part of the Pandemic

Many Consumers Continued Ordering More Groceries Online in 2021 and 2022

Frequency of Grocery Shopping: in-Person Vs. Online

Use of Meal Kit Delivery Services

Many Consumers Are Still Holding off On Dining Out

Increased Use of Food Carryout and Delivery and Convenience Food Options

Snacking and Healthy Eating Habits

Concerns About Covid-19 Exposure Have Remained

Most Still Consider the Pandemic A Health Threat Personally Or To Family/Friends

Concerns About Covid-19 Variants

Rising Prices During the Pandemic

The Vast Majority of Consumers Have Noticed the Rising Cost of Food, and Many Are Changing their Purchasing Decisions

Cutting Back On Household Expenses

Food Shortages During the Pandemic

Concerns About Food Shortages

Stockpiling of Food and Beverage Items

Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic

Negative Effects Reported in 2020 and 2021

Continuing Mental and Physical Health Effects

Stress Levels and Changes Made To Reduce Stress

Pandemic Effects On Work

Changes To Work Patterns Have Continued in 2021 and 2022

in-Store Shopping Patterns

Chapter 3: Overview and Market Trends

Highlights

The Covid-19 Pandemic Was the Jumpstart the Online Grocery Market Needed

Convenience the Ultimate Selling Point For Busy Consumers

Us Online Grocery Shopping Well Behind Other Countries, But there Are Opportunities For Expansion and Continued Household Adoption

Direct Sellers and Home Delivery Companies

Dtc Companies Tackling Niche Health Food Markets With Meal Kits, Prepared Meals, and Online Grocery

New Companies and Products With Niche Appeal May Choose Dtc Channels

Subscriptions Save Consumers Money and Boost Sales

Subscription Boxes As A Gift For Yourself Or Others

Private Labels

Brick and Mortar Stores Expanding and Promoting E-Commerce Options

Retail Stores Rely More On Impulse Purchases

Private Label Products Are A Driver of in-Store Traffic, Online Sales, and Retailer Loyalty

Launching Online Grocery Shopping Via Third-Party Delivery Companies

Expanding Direct Grocery Store Ordering Options

"Dark Stores" Or Grocery Fulfillment Centers Can increase Operational Efficiency

Third-Party Ordering Platforms Make offering Online Groceries Possible For independents

Continuing Challenges To Online Grocery Services Satisfying Consumer Desires

Pickup Can Solve the Last-Mile Problem

Meal Kit Delivery Services

Celebrity Endorsements Used As A Marketing Tactic

Meal Kit Options Targeted At Specific Demographics and Diets

increasingly offering Prepared ingredients To Save Time and Reduce Mess

Meal Kits Are Not Just A Product - the Service Is Also Like A Home Cooking Class

offering Meal Kits Without A Subscription/Via Stores

Customization of Meals and Varying Levels of Preparation Required

Lower Priced Meal Kits For Price-Sensitive Consumers

Meal Delivery Services

Convenient Meal Delivery Services Emphasizing Freshness and Healthy Foods

Targeting Specialized Demographics

Local and Regional Meal Delivery Companies Are Emphasizing Local ingredients and Compete With National Providers

Customized Meal Delivery Catering To Special Diets and Weight Loss Plans

Community Supported Agriculture and Farmers' Markets

Creating Online Marketplaces and Collaborating With Local Producers

Csas Joining the Meal Kit Market Through Partnerships Or New Product offerings

Concerns About Food Waste

Most Consumers Are Concerned About Food Waste

How Consumers Reduce Food Waste

Imperfect Or "Ugly" Produce Has Become An Attractive Option For Consumers, But Food Waste Claims Are Being Re-Examined

Chapter 4: Market Size, Forecasts, and Historical Trends

Highlights

Scope

Historical Online Grocery Market

Share of the Market by Fulfillment Type

Share of the Market by Retailer Category

Share of the Market by Product Category

Online Grocery Forecast

Meal Kit Forecast

Chapter 5: Use of Food Ordering Methods and Online Food Purchases

Highlights

Use of Food Delivery and Pickup Options

Most Consumers Have Used A Food Delivery Or Pickup Service in the Last 12 Months

Strong Overlap Between Use of Services

Purchases of Meal Kits and Prepared Meals from Retailers in the Last 12 Months

Frequency of Using Convenient Food and Food Ordering Methods in the Last 3 Months

Changes To the Frequency of Using Convenient Food and Food Ordering Methods Now Compared To 12 Months Ago

Use of Online Grocery Ordering/Delivery Services

Online Purchases of Alcoholic Beverages

Use of Meal Kit Delivery Services

Chapter 6: Growth Opportunities

Highlights

Targeting Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation, Who Are Less Likely To Shop Online

Online Grocery Shopping Can Solve Problems Faced by Older Consumers

Meal Kits and Prepared Meals For Older Consumers

Expansion of Meal Delivery Options For Children and Families

Appealing To Customers Trying To Resist Impulse Buys

Further Acceptance of the Outsourcing of individual Item Selection

Label Readers Can Get Additional Product information Online

Ai-Powered Voice Technology For increased Convenience

Vr and Ar Shopping Experiences

Artificial intelligence For Video Marketing, "Shoppable Videos", and Improving the Shopping Experience

Micro-Fulfillment Can Boost Profits and Delivery Speeds

Robotics and Fulfillment Automation

Delivery Via Drones Or Autonomous Vehicles

Creating A Seamless Omnichannel Experience

Target Special Occasions To interest infrequent Customers

Offering Expiring/Clearance Items For Sale Online

Meal Kits and Prepared Meal Delivery Services Can Reduce Food Waste At Home

Chapter 7: Online Grocery, Meal Kit, and Meal Delivery Service Providers

Highlights

Mergers & Acquisitions

Venture Capital Stimulating Startups, Though Consolidation Is Afoot As Some E-Grocers Are Struggling

Online Grocery Market Share

instacart

Walmart

Amazon

Kroger

Target

Ahold Delhaize

Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Share

Hellofresh

Home Chef

Sunbasket

Blue Apron

Competing Products and Services

Home Chef Services Compete With the Meal Kit and Meal Delivery Concept

Restaurant Delivery from Third Parties

Chapter 8: Consumer Demographics

Highlights

Trends by Gender

Trends by Age

Patterns Based On Household income

Regional Differences

Urban, Suburban, and Rural Consumers

Educational Attainment

Employment Status

Presence of Children in the Household and Marital/Partnership Status

Race/Ethnicity

Plant-Forward Consumers

Chapter 9: Consumer Psychographics

Highlights

Strong Overlap With Clean Label Ideals

