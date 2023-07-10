Global Soldering in Electronics Assembly Market 2023: Increase in Miniaturization in Electronic Industry Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Soldering in Electronics Assembly Market Forecast to 2028 - Analysis by Product" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Soldering in Electronics Assembly market is expected to grow from US$ 2,001.96 million in 2023 to US$ 2,624.71 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028.

With the growing electronic industry, there is a demand for connecting materials with better thermal conductivity and reduced electrical resistivity. Enhanced features of connectivity materials improve the performance of electronic devices and components.

Therefore, due to the rising demand for soldering products, market players are engaged in developing new solder products that offer improved performance and enhanced process efficiency. Some of the new product launches by the soldering in electronics assembly market players are as follows:

In February 2022, Nihon Genma launched two new product lines of solder paste. Its NP303-DPS101-T4/T5 solder paste provides stable dispensing and solderability. The NP303-DPF201-T6/T7 solder paste offers stable dispensing in fine dot size.

In October 2022, KOKI Company Ltd unveiled S3X58-HF1100-3, a halogen-free solder paste with multi-feature soldering. This solder paste incorporates powerful wetting and flux coagulation techniques, improving the overall soldering performance and making it ideal for general-purpose applications.

In April 2022, Feinhutte Halsbrucke GmbH and Emil Otto GmbH released a new solder wire, which provides flux-filled high performance and helps reducing smoke generated through soldering.

Such product developments are contributing to the demand for technologically improved products, further propelling the soldering in electronics assembly market growth.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 119 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth of Electronic Industry

New Product Developments

Restraints

Increased Cost of Raw Materials

Opportunities

Increase in Miniaturization in Electronic Industry

Future Trends

Robotics in Soldering

Companies Mentioned

Lucas-Milhaupt, Inc

Genma Europe GmbH

S-Bond Technology

Fusion Incorporated

Indium Corporation

Koki Company Ltd

Superior Flux & Mfg. Co.

Macdermid Alpha Electronics Solutions

Nathan Trotter & Co. Inc.

Aim Metals & Alloys Lp

