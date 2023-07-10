Malawi Cement Manufacturing Industry Report 2023: Market Players Continue to Face Constraints Including Electricity Blackouts and Shortage of Foreign Currency to Import Raw Materials

Dublin, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Manufacture of Cement in Malawi 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the manufacture of cement, limestone and plaster in Malawi. It includes information on the state and size of the industry, its major players, developments and significant influencing factors, including illegal and cheap imports, input costs, the economic environment and opportunities for SMEs and entrepreneurs.

There are profiles of six companies including the four major players Shayona, Cement Products, Portland Cement and Bwanje Cement, as well as notable industry role players Terrastone and Balaka Limestone Supply Company.



The Manufacture of Cement in Malawi



The Malawi cement industry is dominated four major players, and is under threat from low cost imports and an illegal industry that is said to account for almost a third of sales.

Demand for cement is expected to continue based on urbanisation and population growth that will result in demand for housing, and increased government infrastructure development as more projects are rolled out, particularly in civil roads infrastructure development.

Challenges of power blackouts of eight to 12 hours a day that have been affecting the industry may be reduced as the government embarks on an ambitious project to rehabilitate and modernise the power system.



State of the Industry



Cement consumption is relatively low in Malawi compared to the rest of sub-Saharan Africa due to slow urbanisation, poor infrastructure and high levels of poverty. Malawi's cement market is small, but expected to grow, and industry players continue to invest in upgrading plant and machinery and expanding distribution networks.

However, there is a lack of new investment in the industry. Role players continue to face constraints including electricity blackouts, shortage of foreign currency to import raw materials for production and unfair competition from cheap imports which have flooded the Malawian market and posed a threat to local cement manufacturers.

Future demand is expected to result in increased production of raw materials such as limestone, iron ore and kaolinitic clays.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. COUNTRY INFORMATION



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position

3.3. Size of the Industry



4. LOCAL

4.1. State of the Industry

4.2. Key Trends

4.3. Key Issues

4.4. Notable Players

4.5. Trade

4.6. Corporate Actions

4.7. Regulations

4.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



5. AFRICA



6. INTERNATIONAL



7. INFLUENCING FACTORS

7.1. Unforeseen Events

7.2. Economic Environment

7.3. Infrastructure Development

7.4. Cheap Imports and Smuggling

7.5. Labour

7.6. Environmental Issues

7.7. Technology, R&D, Innovation

7.8. Government Support

7.9. Input Costs

7.10. Corruption



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

8.1. Competition

8.2. Barriers to Entry



9. SWOT ANALYSIS



10. OUTLOOK



11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



12. REFERENCES

12.1. Publications

12.2. Websites

