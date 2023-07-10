Parental Control Software Market Size to Surpass USD 2.87 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.7%

Pune,India, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Parental Control Software Market Size was valued at USD 1.11 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 1.25 billion in 2023 to USD 2.87 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Parental control software refers to a tool that can allow parents to supervise their child’s activities on the internet, record their online activities, limit their screen time, block & filter out inappropriate content, and many other functions. A growing percentage of schools have started introducing laptops, computers, and tablets to improve their students’ online learning experience. However, this move can expose them to unwanted content on the internet and negatively impact their lives. This factor is expected to boost the parental control software market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, Parental Control Software Market, 2023-2030.

Key Industry Development-

Kaspersky introduced a new version of Kaspersky Safe Kids in its portfolio. This software offers parents more options to safely monitor their children’s digital interests and habits.





Key Takeaways-

Parental Control Software Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 2.87 Billion in 2030

Kids can gain from a range of educational, social, and recreational benefits from online content.

Parental control software comes with cutting-edge features and cutting-edge applications, but at a hefty price.

The Windows market sector is anticipated to increase its market share the most.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

“Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (U.S.), AO Kaspersky Lab (Russia), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Mobicip.LLC (U.S.), McAfee, LLC (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Avast Software s.r.o. (Czech Republic), NortonLifeLock Inc. (U.S.), Qustodio SL (Family Zone Cyber Safety) (Spain), Bark Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 12.7% 2030 Value Projection USD 2.87 Billion Base Year 2022 Parental Control Software Market Size in 2022 USD 1.11 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Operating System, Deployment, Application





Drivers and Restraints-

Government Rules to Monitor Digital Content to Ensure Child Safety to Boost Market Growth

While exposure to the internet and its content can offer a wide range of benefits to children in terms of improving their knowledge base and learning capabilities. However, this scenario comes with its own challenges and risks as far as online peer-to-peer interactions are concerned. Here is where parental control tools become important as they can allow parents to restrict their child’s access to websites that may contain harmful content and protect them from cyberbullying.

However, data privacy concerns and high cost of installing this software can make customers reluctant to buy it, thereby impeding the market growth.





Leading Segments Covered in this Report-

By Operating System

Windows

Android

iOS

Cross Platform/Multiplatform

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Application

Residential

Educational Institutes





Regional Insights-

North America Market to Gain Traction Due to Early Adoption of Advanced Technologies

North America is expected to lead the market as the region is considered one of the early adopters of advanced technologies and will use these technologies to accelerate the growth of its education sector. Governments across the region are also introducing strict regulations to boost children’s safety on online platforms, further improving the market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit strong progress due to the growing adoption of e-learning and distant learning courses.





Competitive Landscape-

Companies to Focus on Expansion in Global Markets through Collaborations and Partnerships

Some of the key players operating in the market are trying to expand their business operations by engaging in various collaborations and partnerships with smartphone & gadgets manufacturers, network service providers, and many other entities. These companies are offering advanced parental control systems to create a healthy and safe working environment.





FAQs

How big is the Parental Control Software Market?

Parental Control Software Market size was USD 1.11 Billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 2.87 Billion by 2030.

How fast is the Parental Control Software Market growing?

The Parental Control Software Market will exhibit a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





