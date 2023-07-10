Pharmaceutical Packaging Market to Worth USD 156.12 Billion by 2030 | With a 5.83% CAGR

Pune, India, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pharmaceutical packaging market growth was valued at USD 99.94 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 105.01 billion in 2023 to USD 156.12 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period. The surge is due to the escalating prevalence of non-communicable and communicable diseases across various regions. This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, 2023-2030.”

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-102860

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Report:

Amcor Plc (Switzerland)

Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

SCHOTT AG (Germany)

Westrock (U.S.)

AptarGroup, Inc. (U.S.)

Berry Global, Inc (U.S.)

NIPRO (Japan)

CCL Industries Inc. (Canada)

West Pharmaceutical Services (U.S.)

SGD Pharma (France)

Ardagh Group S.A. (Luxembourg)

International Paper (U.S.)

Comar LLC (U.S.)

Vetter Pharma (Germany)

Nolato AB (Sweden)

Origin Pharma Packaging (U.K.)

Huhtamäki Oyj (Finland)

Parekhplast India Limited (India)

Regent Plast Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Graham Blow Pack Pvt. Limited (India)

Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.83% 2030 Value Projection USD 156.12 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 99.94 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 318 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Material

By Product Type

By Packaging Type Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa pharmaceutical packaging market Growth Drivers Oral Drug Delivery Packaging to Hold Dominating Share Owing to Flexibility in Designing Dosage Innovative Product Launch Initiatives by Key Players to Bolster Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-102860

Segments:

Plastics Segment to Gain Traction Considering its Extensive Usage

Based on material, the market is segmented into plastics, glass, metal, paper & paperboard, and others. The plastic segment is anticipated to depict a notable upsurge over the forecast period. Plastic is the most considerable raw material used in the production of pharmaceutical packaging.

Bottles Segment to Register Prominent Share Impelled by Low Costs

Based on product type, the market is subdivided into bottles, vials & ampoules, caps & closures, blister packs, pre-fillable inhalers, pre-fillable syringes, bags & pouches, jars & canisters, cartridges, and others. Of these, the bottles segment is poised to expand at a substantial pace over the estimated period. The surge is on account of low cost and light weight.

Primary Packaging Segment to Grow at the Fastest Pace Impelled by the Advantage of Protection Against Chemicals

On the basis of packaging type, the market for pharmaceutical packaging is categorized into primary, secondary, and tertiary. The primary packaging segment is estimated to expand at a commendable pace over the study period. The products help in the maintenance of shelf life and protect the drugs from chemicals and moisture.

Oral Drug Delivery Packaging to Hold Dominating Share Owing to Flexibility in Designing Dosage

By drug delivery mode, the market is segregated into oral drug delivery packaging, nasal drug delivery packaging, topical drug delivery packaging, ocular drug delivery packaging, injectable packaging, transdermal drug delivery packaging, pulmonary drug delivery packaging, and others. The oral drug delivery packaging segment held a dominating share in the global market.

By geography, the market has been studied across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impacts:

Increasing Demand for Online Shopping Fueled the Market Growth

The coronavirus pandemic caused hardship to several businesses driven by the shortage of raw materials and interrupted supply networks. West Pharmaceutical Services’ businesses, however, were excluded from the lockdown limitations due to the importance of their operations to the neighborhood. In order to produce healthcare items, the pharmaceutical business was established, and government support for prescription meds and generic medications will encourage market expansion. The market's leading manufacturers have automated their processes to keep up with the rising demand for pharmaceutical items connected to COVID-19.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-102860

Report Coverage:

The report presents a systematic study of the market’s segments and a thorough analysis of the market overview. An in-depth evaluation of the current market trends as well as future opportunities is offered in the report.

Drivers and Restraints:

Expanding Pharmaceutical Industry Around the Globe to Drive Market Growth

In wealthy nations such as the U.S., the U.K., and Germany as well as in developing nations such as China, India, and Brazil, the pharmaceutical sector is expanding quickly. The population is growing, technological advancements are increasing, and new government regulations are being put in place to stop the spread of infectious diseases. Additionally, the rising demand for biological products and emerging treatments such as cell and gene therapies are expected to promote the pharmaceutical packaging market growth.

However, an escalation in counterfeit drugs could hamper industry expansion to a considerable extent.

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Backed by Elevated Demand for Packaging due to Rising Healthcare Expenditure

The U.S. is the largest contributor to North America, which has the largest pharmaceutical packaging market share. The region's development is attributable to the pharmaceutical industry's explosive growth. The market growth in this region is being driven by the increased need for primary packaging goods, surging healthcare spending, and rising disease prevalence.

Germany, the U.K., and Italy in Europe accounted for the second-largest market in the globe. Pre-filled syringes, plastic bottles, containers, vials, and ampoules have all aided in the expansion of this industry.

China, Japan, and India are the top three nations in the Asia Pacific contributing to the market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

Innovative Product Launch Initiatives by Key Players to Bolster Market Growth

The prominent players adopt several strategies to bolster their position in the market as leading companies. One such key strategy is acquiring companies to bolster their brand value among users. Another essential strategy is periodically launching innovative products with a detailed study of the market and its target audience.

Key Industry Development:

August 2022 – Aptar Pharma announced its acquisition of global clinical-stage rights to the Orbital inhaler. The product was originally developed by Pharmaxis.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-102860

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Plastic Glass Metals Paper & Paperboard Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Bottles Caps & Closures Pre-Fillable Inhalers Pre-Fillable Syringes Vials & Ampoules Blister Packs Bags & Pouches Jars & Canisters Cartridges Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Delivery Mode Oral Drug Delivery Packaging Injectable Packaging Topical Drug Delivery Packaging Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging Transdermal Drug Delivery Packaging Ocular Drug Delivery Packaging Nasal Drug Delivery Packaging Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Packaging Type Primary Secondary Tertiary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Plastic Glass Metals Paper & Paperboard Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Bottles Caps & Closures Pre-Fillable Inhalers Pre-Fillable Syringes Vials & Ampoules Blister Packs Bags & Pouches Jars & Canisters Cartridges Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Delivery Mode Oral Drug Delivery Packaging Injectable Packaging Topical Drug Delivery Packaging Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging Transdermal Drug Delivery Packaging Ocular Drug Delivery Packaging Nasal Drug Delivery Packaging Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Packaging Type Primary Secondary Tertiary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country United States Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Bottles Caps & Closures Pre-Fillable Inhalers Pre-Fillable Syringes Vials & Ampoules Blister Packs Bags & Pouches Jars & Canisters Cartridges Others



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-102860

Read Related Insights:

Aseptic Packaging Market Expected to Hit USD 121.96 Billion by 2028 | Exclusive Research Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market to Reach USD 10.76 Billion by 2027; Development of New Glass Types to Boost Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Sterile Medical Packaging Market to Worth USD 68.49 Billion by 2028 | Sterile Medical Packaging Industry Overview, Trends, Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com