Global Pharmaceutical Aseptic Transfer Market to 2027: Rising Demand for Sterile Pharmaceutical Products Drives Growth

The global pharmaceutical aseptic transfer market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2023-2027.

The major factors include the growing demand for sterile pharmaceutical products, the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, and advancements in the pharmaceutical sector are bolstering the growth of the market.

The pharmaceutical aseptic transfer is basically a technique to prevent the contamination of specific microorganisms in pharmaceutical products, supplies, and others.

The other factors supporting the market's growth are, rise in R&D activities, a significant rise of investment in the pharmaceutical industry, growing demand for automated products for aseptic transfer processes, increased awareness about training and education for personnel and other operators, rising occurrences of various types of diseases, large patient population, a growing number of mergers and strategic acquisitions, and rise in product launch and collaborations.

Rising Demand for Sterile Pharmaceutical Products



The growing adoption of pharmaceutical aseptic transfer systems due to the surge in demand for sterile pharmaceutical products is bolstering the growth of the market.

Owing to the rising incidences of various diseases such as chronic, infectious, and others, coupled with the increasing patient population, it is facilitating the growth of the market globally. Therefore, the rising adoption of aseptic transfer systems in pharmaceuticals ensures contamination-free drug transfer and safety.



Rapid Expansion of the Pharmaceutical Industry



Over the past few years, pharmaceutical industries have been expanding significantly, which is a contributing factor to the growth of the market. This is attributed to the increasing occurrences of many diseases, the growing affordability of drugs, the growing consumer demand for sterile biopharmaceuticals, and huge investments in the pharmaceutical industry.

For instance, in 2022, ChargePoint Technology accelerated expansion to improve services in the United States market. Similarly, in 2021, Sartorius AG expanded its manufacturing facilities in China in process development, biological drug discovery, testing, and validation to meet rising local customer needs.

Also, due to the surge in demand for pharmaceutical supplies, and vaccines, the manufacturers are using pharmaceutical aseptic transfer techniques, which is fueling the growth of the market.



Technological Advancements and Rise in R&D Activities



The rise in research and development activities in aseptic transfer systems is driving the growth of the market. There is a surge in demand for efficient and reliable transfer of products as they provide better processing, rapid aseptic transfer of products and material, enhancement in workflow functions, and better levels of microbiological protection for a process.

Thus, rapid advancements in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, such as isolators, Rapid Transfer Ports (RTP) alpha-beta double door systems, restricted access barrier systems, and others, are propelling the growth of the market.

For instance, Ezi-Dock's design team and project partners, a division of the Asahi Kasei Group, Crystal IS, and world leaders in high-performance LED technology have developed UV-C Aseptic Technology which is expected to change the production lines of pharma manufacturers worldwide.

Competitive Landscape

ABC Transfer SAS

Dover Corporation

Castus GmbH & Co. KG

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc.

Entegris Inc.

Abzil Corporation

EnPro Industries, Inc.

Ezi-Dock Systems Ltd.

Getinge AB

ChargePoint Technology Limited

Market Segmentation



by Usability:

Single-Use

Multiple Use

by System Type:

Solid Transfer System

Liquid Transfer System

by Transfer Type:

Ports

Portbags

Others

by End Use:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Others

