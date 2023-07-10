Thailand and South Korea's Power Tools Market 2023-2027 by Market Type, Technology, Tool Types & Verticals

Dublin, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand And South Korea Power Tools Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thailand and South Korea Power Tools Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2027. With expanding construction industry, growing automotive vertical, and spurring growth of the industrial sector; along with the rapid shift of consumer preferences from hand tools to power tools would provide huge opportunities for the growth of Power Tools Market in Thailand and South Korea during the forecast period. This industry is a key part of the Asia Pacific Power Tools Market.

Attributed to the presence of a robust industrial sector in South Korea along with a rapidly growing residential sector, the power tools market in the country accounted for a major share of Thailand & South Korea Power Tools Industry. However, the Thailand power tools market is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate on account of flourishing construction and industrial segments providing immense opportunities for the power tools demand in the country during the forecast period. This will help boost the Thailand and South Korea Power Tools Market Share.

A rapid shift in consumer preference from hand tools to power tools on account of several factors such as better operational efficiency, durability, precision and convenience has resulted in significant demand for power tools in recent years. The majority of the demand for power tools in the Thailand and South Korean market could be witnessed in verticals such as construction, industrial, and transportation.

Market by Market Type

The organised market is dominating the revenue share in Thailand in the year 2020 and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period due to various advantages available to end-users in the form of affordable and customer friendly repair and maintenance, market scope, after sales services, etc. As a result, the revenues of organised market would grow significantly in the near future.

Market Scope and Segmentation

Market by Technology

Thailand and South Korea Power Tools Industry is currently being dominated by electric power tools in terms of technology. Electric power tools are of two types, namely, corded and cordless. Electric-powered tools have revolutionized operational efficiency in the automotive industry as they save the time and efforts required for conducting various operations. Also, the introduction of powerful battery packs has resulted in the increased power of electric tools. In addition to these, the features such as light-weight and portability of electric power tools will help these tools to lead the market during the forecast period as well.

Market by Tool Types

In Thailand and South Korea, the concrete power tools type is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period. Concrete power tools such as demolition hammers and rotary hammers have wide applicability across the industrial, manufacturing and automotive sectors. Also, with ongoing construction projects in several sectors such as residential and non-residential, the market for concrete power tools is forecast to grow significantly in the forthcoming years.

Market by Verticals

The industrial sector is dominating the overall power tools market of Thailand and South Korea in terms of revenue share in the year 2020. This large market share is due to widespread use of power tools across sectors such as telecommunication, oil & gas, power plants, metal & mining, and various other industrial sectors. However, due to the increasing demand for power tools in the transportation segment, the others vertical is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

