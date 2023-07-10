Biostimulants Market to Hit USD 7.97 Billion by 2030 | With 11.65% CAGR

Pune, India, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biostimulants market size was valued at USD 3.34 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 3.69 billion in 2023 to USD 7.97 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.65% during the forecast period.

The inorganic fertilizers (primary nutrients) industry is rising 1.3-1.8% yearly. The key market players are concentrating on different rewarding product areas, such as organic fertilizer and specialty fertilizers, witnessing growth chances in these segments.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report titled “Biostimulants Market, 2023-2030.”

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Biostimulants Market Report:

Bayer AG (Germany)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

UPL Limited (India)

Gowan Group (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Marrone Bio Innovations (U.S.)

SEIPASA S.A. (Spain)

P.I. Industries (India)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)

COVID-19 Impact:

Supply Chain Disruptions Caused Sluggish Growth during Pandemic

The outbreak of the pandemic has obstructed almost all industries while impacting the agriculture sector at various levels. The key market players observed a slight decrease in their crop protection product segment’s revenue generated during 2020. For instance, Bayer AG, a German multinational life sciences company, witnessed a 5% decrease in sales of their crop sciences products in 2020 as compared to 2019.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 11.65% 2030 Value Projection USD 7.97 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 3.69 Billion Historical Data 2019-2020 No. of Pages 632 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Source

By Active Ingredient

By Application

By Crop

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Biostimulants Market Growth Drivers Rising Support from Government to Result in Enhanced Market Growth Growing Inclination Toward Natural Crop Protection & Nutrition Products to Augment the Market Growth





Segmentation:

Non-microbial to Dominate Due to its Distinctive Bioactive Substances

On the basis of source, the market is bifurcated into microbial biostimulants and non-microbial biostimulants.

Non-microbial is the dominant segment and is predicted to grow subsequently due to the improving crops’ biochemical and physiological traits. Non-microbial biostimulants consist of active compounds such as inorganic compounds, humic acids, seaweed extracts, and biopolymers.

Seaweeds Extracts to Hold the Major Share Containing Wide Array of Elicitor Component

According to active ingredients, the market is divided into humic substances, seaweed extracts, microbial amendments, vitamins and amino acids, and others.

Growers have widely used humic substances, consisting of humic and fulvic acids, to produce different crops. These products are highly capable of inducing significant changes in root morphology.

Foliar Treatment to be the Most Adopted Application Method Owing to its High Effectiveness

Based on application, the market is categorized into seed treatment, foliar application, and soil treatment.

Among different application methods of biostimulants, foliar spray accounted for the biggest share owing to its high effectiveness in improving plant health.

Row Crops Segment to Appear as Leading Due to High Demand

As per crop, the market is segmented into turf and ornamentals, row crops, fruits and vegetables, and others.

The row crops segment, which consists of fiber crops, cereals, oilseeds, and pulses, is anticipated to recollect its dominance over the projected period in the markets globally. These crop sources represent the most important crop group cultivated globally, consisting of cotton, soybean, sunflower, and others.

Based on region, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Inclination toward Nutrition Products & Natural Crop Protection to Boost the Market Growth

Public health and food security are essentially linked, and there have been efforts from all the stakeholders in the agri-food industry to confirm sustainable food production. The growers are inclining their preferences towards plant growth promoters to reinforce plant vigor and allow them to become stronger and survive during extreme climatic conditions. In various developing economies, a lack of restrictions connected with the product’s commercialization may hinder the development and growth of the market during the projected period. Limited awareness and availability of quality products, a dearth of trust in new products, and the lack of stable regulatory and supporting network policies mitigate the market’s growth.

Regional Insights:

Europe to Dominate the Market Growth Due to the Growing Adoption of Sustainable Farming Substances

Europe is expected to dominate the market share due to the government’s increased importance on the adoption of sustainable farming substances, tools, and methods, along with several biostimulants promoting councils in the region. North America market to witness growth in the market due to increased investments in the R&D of agricultural biologicals. These are increasingly witnessed as an integrated part of a holistic approach to help maximize crop yield.

Competitive Landscape:

New Product Launching by Prominent Companies to Back Highest Market Position

Prominent players are continuously trying to launch and innovate products in the market to launch prominence. Many other large and small market players are boarding on strategies, such as research & development, merger & acquisition, collaboration with the government, and others, to back their position in the market.

Detailed Table of Content



Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Seaweed Production & Agriculture Uses Biostimulants Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Biostimulants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Source (Value) Microbial Biostimulants Non-microbial Biostimulants By Active Ingredients (Value) Seaweed Extracts Humic Substances Vitamins & Amino Acids Microbial Amendments Others By Application (Value) Foliar Treatment Soil Treatment Seed Treatment By Crop (Value) Row Crops Fruits & Vegetables Turf & Ornamentals Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development:

March 2022: Valagro, in collaboration with its Indian subsidiary Valagro Biosciences, launches its innovative biostimulant Talete in the Indian market. Talate is the solution created by Valagro to increase Crop Water Productivity.

