Global Slot Machine Market Report 2023: High Growth Driven by Increasing Vendor Involvement, Favorable Regulatory Policies and Expansion of Casinos

Dublin, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Slot Machine Market 2023-2027 report available on ResearchAndMarkets.compredicts a significant growth of $3.68 billion in the slot machine market during the forecast period of 2022-2027. The market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 12%.

The report highlights the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Factors driving the market growth include increasing vendor involvement, the legalization of gambling, and the expansion of casinos.

Another key factor driving the growth of the slot machine market is favorable regulatory policies. Additionally, the use of bitcoins in gambling and the utilization of virtual currency for awarding prizes are expected to contribute to significant market demand.

The report segments the market based on application into casino and others. It also categorizes the market by product into digital and mechanical slot machines. In terms of geographical landscape, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report provides insights into the market size, forecast, and industry analysis of the slot machine market. It offers a robust vendor analysis to help clients improve their market position. The leading vendors in the global slot machine market include AMATIC Industries GmbH, APOLLO SOFT s.r.o., Aries Technology LLC, Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Aruze Gaming America Inc., Eclipse Gaming Systems, Everi Holdings Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., Inspired Entertainment Inc., Interblock dd, International Game Technology plc, JPM Interactive Ltd., Konami Group Corp., NOVOMATIC AG, PlayAGS Inc., Recreativos Franco SAU, Scientific Games LLC, Universal Entertainment Corp., Accel Entertainment Inc., and APEX pro gaming s.r.o.

The report also discusses upcoming trends and challenges that will impact market growth, assisting companies in strategizing and leveraging growth opportunities.



In summary, the global slot machine market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by various factors such as growing vendor involvement, favorable regulatory policies, and the use of cryptocurrencies in gambling. The market provides ample opportunities for companies to strategize and capitalize on the expanding demand for slot machines.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global slot machine market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Casino - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application



7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Digital - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Product



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

AMATIC Industries GmbH

APOLLO SOFT s.r.o.

Aries Technology LLC

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

Aruze Gaming America Inc.

Eclipse Gaming Systems

Everi Holdings Inc.

Incredible Technologies Inc.

Inspired Entertainment Inc.

Interblock dd

International Game Technology plc

JPM Interactive Ltd.

Konami Group Corp.

NOVOMATIC AG

PlayAGS Inc.

Recreativos Franco SAU

Scientific Games LLC

Universal Entertainment Corp.

Accel Entertainment Inc.

APEX pro gaming s.r.o

