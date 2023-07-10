Thailand UPS System Market Study 2023 | Share, Industry, Size, Growth, Revenue, Forecast, Value & COVID-19 IMPACT

Dublin, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand UPS System Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Thailand Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022-2028. The establishment of upcoming data centers by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Telehouse is expected to drive the market. Thailand's Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system market saw significant growth in the period before COVID-19 on account of commercialization, industrialization, and the rising medical sector. Commercial projects such as Singha Complex Tower 1, MS Siam Tower, Krungsri Ploenchit Tower boosted the Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System market in Thailand.

However, with the outbreak of the pandemic, the Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system market in Thailand declined as economic activities halted and the IT industry also faced contraction. Moreover, the supply chain got hampered as various countries-imposed import and export restrictions leading to a decline in new installation of UPS.

Furthermore, Thailand's UPS System Market is expected to grow in the years ahead on account of upcoming data centers coupled with government initiatives such as the exemption of Corporate Income Tax (CIT). The UPS market in Thailand is anticipated to boost in the coming years owing to a projected pipeline of office space. Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system is a crucial equipment device to provide power backup support in different applications. However, the initial cost of the UPS System varies according to the design and usage requirement of the equipment.

Users are looking forward to preventing any redundancy in designs by opting for cheaper alternatives to provide backup. The users are opting for alternatives such as buffer modules as they do not require batteries and use capacitors. Moreover, the buffer modules require less maintenance, are more cost effective and are comparatively cheaper than the UPS systems and buffer modules also have a quick response time.

Market By kVA Ratings

The 50.1-200 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System market garnered the maximum revenue share and the same trend is expected to follow in the years ahead on the back of upcoming data centers in Bangkok. Moreover, the 20.1-50 KVA Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System is also expected to witness decent growth on account of its wide application in the commercial segment.

Market by Applications

The commercial segment acquired the maximum revenue share in Thailand's Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System Market on account of the construction of various office and hotel projects such as O-NES Tower, Hyatt Regency Koh Samui, and Standard Hua Hin.

Market by Regions

The Central region garnered the maximum revenue share in the Thailand UPS System market in 2021 and the same trend is expected to follow in the years ahead on account of upcoming data centers in Bangkok by Telehouse and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Moreover, the construction of Medical Complex Ramintra would also drive the Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System market in Thailand.

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By kVA Ratings

Up to 1kVA

1.1-5kVA

5.1-20kVA

20.1-50kVA

50.1-200kVA

Above 200kVA

By Applications

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Regions

Northern

Central

Southern



