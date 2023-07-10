BlockDown Festival and Metaverse Fashion Council Set to Empower Attendees with Cutting-Edge Fashion Experiences in Portugal this Summer

ALGARVE, PORTUGAL, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockDown Festival is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with the Metaverse Fashion Council to enhance the festival's fashion content and create a more immersive and interactive experience for attendees. This collaboration will bring together the world of fashion and Web3, featuring events such as the Metaverse Fashion Show and a unique A.I. driven fashion hackathon powered by Style.AI , Metaverse Fashion Councils new powerful, domain specific artificial intelligence model.

The Metaverse Fashion Council, the biggest community of business, VC funds, and creatives, known for its innovative initiatives at the intersection of fashion and technology, will also work closely with BlockDown Festival to organize fashion-related conference content, discussion topics, and high-profile speakers from leading fashion brands. The collaboration will also extend to the festival's digital fashion gallery, offering an impressive showcase of digital fashion pieces.

"We are delighted to partner with the Metaverse Fashion Council to bring an unparalleled fashion experience to our attendees," said Erhan Korhaliller, Founder of BlockDown Festival. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to connecting the worlds of Web3 and the creative industries, and we believe that the integration of fashion and technology will create an extraordinary experience at the festival."

The partnership also includes the organization of a Metaverse “STYLE A.I.’s got talent” show utilizing community based ai foundation model Style.AI, which will add an 'America’s Got Talent' style competition to the event, offering participants an exciting opportunity to demonstrate their fashion creativity in a fun and innovative format. Using Style.AI, participants will be tasked to create 3D fashion assets from AI prompts, and deploy them live, directly onto the blockchain. Spectators will have the opportunity to see the AI fulfill the request live on stage and hear feedback and scores from chosen fashion industry judges.

"We are bringing mass adoption to the open metaverse and a partnership with BlockDown Festival is an exciting opportunity to immerse thousands of cool creatives and young business leaders to reshaping the world of fashion," said Anna Karenina, Initiator at Metaverse Fashion Council. "We're thrilled to bring our vision, attitude, community and tech solutions to the festival and provide attendees with a glimpse into the future of Metaverse fashion."

Korhaliller adds, "BlockDown Festival has always been about embracing the future and pushing boundaries. This partnership with the Metaverse Fashion Council aligns perfectly with our vision of providing a platform where technology and creativity collide. We can't wait to see the incredible fashion experiences that will emerge from this collaboration."

The Head of Metaverse Fashion Council, Anna Karenina, concluded, "We're looking forward to working closely with BlockDown Festival before and after the festival itself, engaging its attendees in persistent value creation and interactive experience that reflects the exciting possibilities of the metaverse."

BlockDown Festival: Portugal will take place on July 10-12, 2023, in the Algarve region, and promises to offer an unforgettable blend of Web3 technology, music, fashion, and culture.

For more information and tickets, visit https://blockdownconf.com/

###

About BlockDown Festival:

BlockDown Festival emerged in response to the international Covid-19 crisis in spring 2020, uniting the blockchain and crypto communities from around the world. The eighth edition, BlockDown Festival: Portugal, will be held on the breathtaking Algarve Coast in Portugal. Past guest speakers include Changpeng Zhao, Charles Hoskinson, Akon, Edward Snowden, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

About Metaverse Fashion Council: