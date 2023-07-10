NFT Show Europe 2023 – Valencia, Spain





Valencia, Spain, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFT Show Europe is around the corner (14th-15th July) so we better get ready for an unparalleled opportunity for intensive networking and access to exclusive events with world class builders. The event will take place at the futuristic venue of The City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, Spain.



More than 50 speakers and 20+ artists will feature their work, including stars from Square Enix, Decentraland, UNICEF, Epic Games, Hugo Boss, Vogue Business, Activision Blizzard, Alpine, Animoca, Niantic and more .

For those who seek to make the most of the B2B side of the event, in terms of business or new collab opportunities, the organizers have tailored a custom VIP experience pack.

Some of the perks included in these tickets, starting at 0,74 ETH are:



➕ CONFERENCES & PANELS

An amazing opportunity to hear from the experts and to get into the insights of their daily operations. Leading companies worldwide will share their NFT projects



➕ ENTRY TO ALL WORKSHOPS

On top of which, participance on all the numerous workshops taking place, especially the sponsored Hackathon by Decentraland and Metaverse Architects, giving developers and creators a chance to showcase their skills and build amazing experiences on the Decentraland platform.



➕ EXCLUSIVE NFT PROJECT

You gain an exclusive NFT project with tangible value. This offers you an opportunity to experience firsthand the innovation and creativity of a renowned generative artist, Pablo Alpe.



➕ SATURDAY CLOSING PARTY BY LAMA X ALPINE

Celebrating out the get-together of the web3 business community, with a private party on Saturday night, featuring a special performance by Lama x Alpine. Tailored for VIP guests, sponsors, keynote speakers & exhibitors only, it promises to be an unforgettable experience.



➕ BUSINESS NETWORKING LUNCH & DINNER

Thoughtfully designed to enhance business-to-business interactions, providing you the opportunity to make the most of your time at the event.



➕ EXCLUSIVE MINTS, GIFTS AND SURPRISE PERKS!

With much more to be had on-site along with renowned artists, debuting project, immersive exhibitions with the leading platforms of the eco-system. Meticulously tailored to provide the best price-for-value experience. The VIP Experience | NFT Show Europe

More about NFT Show Europe #NFTSE

NFT Show Europe is one of the world leading events on web3, Blockchain, Metaverse and Digital Art. An international meeting point for experts to share their insights on the next era of the internet in a futuristic business-art atmosphere.

