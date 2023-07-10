Global Dental Infection Control Products Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Oral Conditions and Diseases Fuels Growth

Dublin, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental Infection Control Products Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By End Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories and Dental Academic & Research Institutes), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dental Infection Control Products Market size is expected to reach $2 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



Consumables are the most used type of dental infection control products and registered approximately 60% share in the market by 2022, as disposable consumables save time and minimize the need for cleaning and sterilizing and this was the need of COVID-19 pandemic to minimize the spread of virus, and this will be the need of future.



The major strategies followed by the market participants in the Acquisitions as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In January, 2021, Dentsply Sirona completed the acquisition of Datum Dental to provide better products and services to their customers.

Additionally, In November, 2022, Kerr Dental unveiled the novel ZenFlex ONE that features an anti-clockwise flute. In addition, the product features a triangular body that facilitates better-fragmenting efficiency and a non-fragmenting tip that reduces the risk of perforation and transportation during the procedure.



In April, 2023, Henry Schein has acquired Biotech Dental S.A.S., a provider of dental implants, dental software, and clear aligners. Through this acquisition, Henry Schein would use Biotech Dental's product portfolio thereby allowing the company to serve their customers in a better way by improving clinical outcomes and case acceptance.



Market Growth Factors

The quick rise of dental tourism



The increase in dental tourism is causing dental clinics, as well as hospitals in many countries, to place a greater emphasis on quality and use state-of-the-art equipment and materials. Dental infection products offer benefits like improved visibility, sturdy construction, as well as ergonomic design.

Manufacturers are developing innovative products to meet the needs of dental professionals along with the growing dental tourism industry. Some of the key advantages of dental tourism include short turnaround times, the use of cutting-edge medical technology, well-qualified professionals, and affordable costs for high-quality procedures. Consequently, the market is growing due to the increase in dental tourism.



Rising prevalence of oral conditions and diseases



Cavities, dry mouth, and ailments like infection, tooth loss, and trauma are all on the rise in different parts of the world. The Global Burden of Disease study conducted by the WHO estimates that over 3.5 billion individuals worldwide experience oral problems, mainly dental caries.

In addition, due to the increased frequency with which dental procedures are required to address dental problems such as overbites, crooked teeth, gaps between teeth, and overcrowding, there is an increased need for dental infection control products.

For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US predict that by the time people reach their forties, almost 40% of adults will have oral and dental issues such as periodontal disease. As a result, the market is growing due to efforts to counteract the worldwide increase in oral and dental disorders.



Market Restraining Factors

Costly dental and oral procedures



Dental care has some quite high prices attached to it. Additionally, patients find it more difficult to contemplate preventive and restorative dental treatments due to the unacceptable costly nature of dental procedures, especially in smaller or medium-sized clinics.

Additionally, many patients living in remote places have limited access to skilled doctors and a very limited range of health service options due to the prohibitive cost of building clinics. In addition, the high costs associated with dental implants, orthodontic surgery, as well as other procedures may cause patients to put off getting dental care. Therefore, the high cost of dental procedures and the lack of availability of dental care in most areas are significant barriers to the market's expansion.

