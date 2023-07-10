Coding and Marking Industry Report 2023: Global Market Opportunities, Trends, Growth Enablers, and Restraints

Dublin, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coding and Marking Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coding and marking market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.74% from 2022-2028.



Significant Rise in Flexible Packaging



One of the key drivers for the global coding and marking market is an increase in the flexible packaging of products. Flexible packaging is fast gaining popularity and has witnessed significant growth over the last few years. Several factors, including increased ready-to-eat items, the advent of flexible substrates and films, growth in the e-commerce industry, and a rise in retail stores, drive flexible packaging market growth. Flexible packaging is not an exception when it comes to coding and marking solutions that affect different types of packaging to meet the delivery requirements and cater to the fast delivery demand of consumers.



Innovative Consumable Offerings



The coding and marking solutions market is becoming more competitive, with several low-cost offerings being launched regularly. At the same time, vendors must stay up-to-date with the latest end-user industry changes and devise their offerings. Thus, coming up with new and advanced offerings based on the modern-day needs of customers remains crucial in this aspect. Several vendors catering to the industry have consistently focused on introducing new forms of ink or similar solutions for customers. Vendors, such as Domino Printing Sciences, Paul Leibinger Inkjet Systems, and Weber Marking Systems, have successfully guided this headwind to their advantage. Domino Printing Sciences, the leader in the coding and marking ink market, has launched a disappearing ink for track and trace solutions. The UV-activated ink for its TIJ range has been developed to enhance the security aspect of the internal trace and track process for products.



Increasing Counterfeiting of Products



A major hurdle in the global coding and marking market is the counterfeit of products. This is indeed a significant problem that has been affecting the coding & marking market. The industry is responsible for creating & printing unique codes and marking son products to enable their traceability & identification throughout the supply chain. However, counterfeiting activities make it difficult for vendors to ensure that their products are properly identified and tracked. Counterfeit products often need the proper codes and markings, making them difficult to trace and creating potential safety and quality risks for consumers. Counterfeiting can also harm legitimate businesses by decreasing consumer confidence in their products, leading to lost sales & revenue. In the coding and marking systems market, this can translate to decreased demand for coding & marking technologies. Companies may not see the value in investing in these solutions if they believe their products will still be counterfeited.

Market Opportunities & Trends

Leveraging Exhibitions, Expos & Trade Platforms

Growing Demand for Laser Coding

Advent of Industry 4.0

Evolving Secondary Packaging Market

Innovative Consumable Offerings

Growing Adoption of Automation & Robotics

Market Growth Enablers

Rising Demand for Traceability by End-Users

Significant Rise in Flexible Packaging

Increasing Demand for Processed & Packaged Food

Rising Applications Across End-User Industries

Increasing Regulatory Compliance

Rising Demand from Healthcare Industry

Market Restraints

Increasing Counterfeiting of Products

Operational Errors & High Cost

Limited Availability of Skilled Labor & High Labor Cost

Trade Conflicts Between US & China

Insights by Technology

The global coding and marking market comprise various technology coding printers, such as CIJ, Laser, VIJ, PIJ, TTO, TIJ, and PALM. In 2022, the CIJ segment accounted for around 39% of the global industry, followed by the laser segment. Continuous Inkjet Technology is one of the most widely used technologies in the industry. It is a non-contact printing technology that uses a continuous stream of ink droplets to create characters and codes on various substrates, including plastics, metals, and paper. The technology uses a high-pressure pump that targets the ink through a nozzle onto the surface of the product material as the ink is stored in a reservoir. One of the advantages of CIJ technology is its ability to print on various substrates, including curved and irregular surfaces. The laser and TIJ coding and marking technology segments are expected to gain market share during the forecast period. The laser system is free of consumables, such as ink; hence, it has low maintenance.



Segmentation by Technology

CIJ Technology

Laser Technology

Palm Technology

TTO Technology

PIJ Technology

VIJ Technology

TIJ Technology

Insights by End-user



The F&B industry was the largest end-user segment in the global coding and marking market in 2022, accounting for around half the market share. The growth in F&B and healthcare segments is attributed to the improving demographics across the globe, increasing investment, strict regulations by the government, and a shift towards urbanization. In addition, several other factors, such as changing consumer preferences regarding product consumption, increasing demand for sustainable packaging, rising demand for attractive packages, and many more, fuel the growth of end-user industries, eventually boosting the global coding and marking systems market.



Segmentation by End-User

F&B

Healthcare

Electrical & Electronics

Chemicals & Construction

Automotive & Aerospace

Others

Insights by Product Mix



The global coding and marking market by product mix is divided into equipment (printers, coders, and markers), consumables (ribbons, fluids, print heads, and filters), and spare parts & aftermarket. The consumables segment dominates the global coding and marking market. The consumables segment is expected to hold a significant market share as they are continuously used during printing. The increasing demand for laser toners, thermal transfer ribbons, inkjet fluids, and others is primarily driven by the growth of the packaging industry. The demand for consumables in the global coding and marking systems market increased during the COVID-19 pandemic owing to huge requirements for inks and other consumables from the F&B and healthcare industries.



Segmentation by Product Mix

Consumables

Equipment

Spare Parts & Aftermarket

Geographical Analysis



The global coding and marking market is well-diversified across North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and MEA. In 2022, APAC dominated the global coding and marking market, accounting for over 31%. The APAC market is expected to grow rapidly due to the high demand for coding and marking tools in various end-user industries during the forecast period. The urbanization of developing countries in APAC is expected to bolster the demand for food and beverage products and healthcare provisions, thus driving the demand for coding and marking equipment during the forecast period. While Japan and China are the major codings and marking systems markets, countries like India are expected to witness high demand due to improved quality of life.

Competitive Landscape



The coding and marking market is highly fragmented and competitive, with many players offering various products and solutions. Companies compete on product quality, innovation, customer service, and price to gain industry share and differentiate themselves from competitors. A few large players dominate the global coding and marking equipment market, including Danaher Corporation, Dover Corporation, Domino Printing Sciences, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems, and ID Technology. These companies have established themselves as leaders in the industry, with strong brand recognition, a wide range of products, and extensive distribution networks.



Key Company Profiles

Danaher

Dover

Brother Industries

Hitachi Industrial Equipment & Solutions

ITW Diagraph

Other Prominent Vendors

ANSER Coding

ATD UK

Beijing Hi-Pack Coding

Control Print

EBS Inkjet Systems

Guangzhou EC-Pack Packaging Equipment

Iconotech

ID Technology

InkJet

KGK Jet

KEYENCE

Koenig & Bauer Coding

Kortho Coding & Marking

Laserax

Leibinger Group

Macsa ID

Matthews International

REA Elektronik

SATO Holdings

Squid Ink

Weber Marking Systems

Xaar

Zanasi

Key Questions Answered

How big is the coding and marking market?

What is the growth rate of the global coding and marking market?

What are the growing trends in the coding and marking industry?

Which region holds the most significant global coding and marking market share?

Who are the key players in the global coding and marking market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 427 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Premium Insights

8 Introduction

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

10 Market Growth Enablers

11 Market Restraints

12 Market Landscape

13 Technology

14 End-User

15 Product Mix

16 Geography

17 APAC

18 North America

19 Western Europe

20 Latin America

21 Middle East & Africa

22 Central & Eastern Europe

23 Competitive Landscape

24 Key Company Profiles

25 Other Prominent Vendors

26 Report Summary

27 Quantitative Summary



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6r2t3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment