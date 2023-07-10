Global Single-use Mixers Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $2 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.3%

Dublin, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Single-use Mixers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product (Consumables & Accessories and Mixing Systems), By Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Asia Pacific is a promising region for the growth of single-use mixers because of substantial advancements in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries. Hence, APAC generated $307.4 revenue in 2022. Emerging countries like China and India have excellent growth prospects.

This is primarily because these nations benefit from favorable government backing, skilled labor pools, increased private investment, and a growing willingness to outsource to emerging markets. Some of the factors impacting the market are advancements in technologies, growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, and waste disposing is a significant challenge.



The introduction of sophisticated single-use mixing systems has significantly increased the use of these devices in the biopharmaceutical sector. These systems address some drawbacks of conventional stainless-steel mixing systems, including the necessity of validation, cleaning, and maintenance, which can be time-consuming and expensive.

According to UN statistics, by 2050, one in six people will be over 65 worldwide (16%), up from one in eleven (9%). There will be 426 million people who are 80 years of age or older in the world by 2050, which is predicted to triple from the current 143 million population.

Thus, it is anticipated that the growing need for biopharmaceuticals will be the main factor driving the growth of the market. The outbreak of novel coronavirus was a big turning point for single-use technology, rising the demand for disposable & flexible single-use mixing systems. The pharmaceutical sector has developed the ability to be adaptable and flexible due to the pandemic, which was made possible by single-use systems. Therefore, the pandemic outbreak had a favourable impact on expanding the market for single-use mixers.



However, businesses engaged in biomanufacturing must cope with two difficulties when using single-use components, such as single-use mixers: disposal of solid waste and increased waste management costs. However, the reality is that only a very small portion of the plastic used globally is produced by companies that use single-use technologies. As a result, a sizable amount of solid waste is produced, and the biopharmaceutical business has trouble disposing of it.



Scope of the Study

By Product

Consumables & Accessories

Mixing Systems

By Application

Research and Development (R&D) & Process Development

Commercial Manufacturing

By End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

CMOs & CROs

Academic & Research Institutes

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Sartorius AG

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva)

Merck & Co., Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

DrM, Dr. Mueller AG

Avantor, Inc.

CerCell A/S (Stobbe Pharma GmbH) (Stobbe Group)

Agilitech

Holloway America

