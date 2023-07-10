Global Industrial Transceivers Market Poised to Reach $3.87 Billion by 2031: Surging Adoption of Automation and Robotics Drives Growth

Dublin, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Transceivers Market By Technology, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial transceivers market was valued at $1.71 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $3.87 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.78% from 2022 to 2031.



A transceiver is a network device that sends and receives signals in single packets. Industrial transceivers are mostly used in telecommunications, data processing and management, and automation sectors. The most commonly available industrial transceiver designs are radio transceivers, telephony transceivers, and Ethernet transceivers.



In the industrial transceiver market, most manufacturers offer specially designed industrial transceivers integrated with various functions and specifications for a wide range of applications such as motor control & drives, electric vehicles, renewable energy, lighting, and smart grid.



The adoption of industrial automation and control systems augments the growth of the industrial transceivers market. Automation and control systems are being used in a wide range of industrial applications to improve efficiency, productivity, and safety. Industrial transceivers are a critical component of these systems, providing the communication and connectivity needed to enable automation and control.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing importance of Internet and high demand for industrial Internet of Things, cloud computing, data transmission and storage are the factors driving the market growth.

Increasing adoption of automation and robotics in the manufacturing industry.

Restraints

High cost of implementing and lack of standardized communication protocols.

Opportunities

Development of cutting-edge communication systems such as 5G

Key Market Segments

By Technology

Single-Mode Industrial Transceivers

Multi-Mode Industrial Transceivers

By Application

Telecommunication and Data Processing

Automation

Power Management and Smart Grid

Electric Vehicles

Renewable Energy

Lighting

Key Market Players

Finisar Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

Renesas Electronics

ams technologies ag

CTC Union Technologies Co.,Ltd

Fujitsu Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Senra Tech

Infineon Technologies

