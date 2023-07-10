Global Oral Antiviral Market 2023: Rising Number of Drug Launches Drives Growth

Dublin, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oral Antiviral Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Indication (Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Hepatitis, Influenza), By Drug Class, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Oral Antiviral Market size is expected to reach $41.2 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 2.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



Influenza constitutes a significant share of the market and generated $2,811.5 million revenue in 2022 as children are effective recipients of influenza viruses, and those aged 5 to 9 often have the highest rates of infection and sickness. The worldwide prevalence of influenza and the rising number of drug launches are the main drivers of the expansion of the market.

As a result, players are concentrating on research & development with potential candidates to address the substantial unmet demands in the market. Some of the factors impacting the market are growing incidence of viral infection, growing Healthcare expenditures, and limited options of accessible, affordable, and broad-spectrum oral antivirals.



Viral infections are now much more common than they were in the recent past. It depends on a variety of conditions whether new infectious diseases originate, or "old" infectious diseases reemerge. Many diseases are brought on by human behavior and habits; however, some are the consequence of natural processes like the development of pathogens over time.

The increasing number & size of investments made within the healthcare industry by governments of different nations is one of the primary drivers of the market's growth. Because of their rapid economic development and rising healthcare expenses, more developing countries are projected to have more access to high-quality healthcare.



However, it takes time to create a targeted, safe, and effective antiviral from the beginning, which is anticipated to restrain market revenue growth. Future viral pandemics highlight the need for broad-spectrum antiviral medications, like direct-acting antivirals, that may be promptly and broadly deployed to stop viral spread while effective vaccinations are being developed.

Scope of the Study

By Indication

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Hepatitis

Influenza

Others

By Drug Class

Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors

Protease Inhibitors

Others

By Distribution Channel

Drug Store & Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Providers

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Johnson & Johnson

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Viatris, Inc. (Mylan N.V.)

AbbVie, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

