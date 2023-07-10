New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Spectrum auction tracker 1Q 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06095082/?utm_source=GNW
Analysys Mason’s Spectrum auction tracker provides granular, accurate details and analysis of concluded auctions of mobile and fixed wireless spectrum, reaching back to 2005.
Data is provided in a fully searchable spreadsheet format, for use as a benchmarking and planning tool, and is updated quarterly.
The information for each concluded auction includes:
- geographical region, country and date of the auction
- frequency and bandwidth
- average duration of licence
- price per MHz per population (in EUR)
- mobile penetration rate (at country level)
- broadband penetration rate (at country level)
- name of controlling regulatory agency.
The tracker also provides details of forthcoming and planned spectrum auctions, including:
- geographical region and country in which the auction is to take place
- frequency and bandwidth to be made available
- status (for example, planned or publicly announced)
- name of controlling regulatory agency.
