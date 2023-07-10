KSA Logistics Market Projected to Reach $28 Bn by 2026: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A strong ecosystem alongside an improving infrastructure scenario is two of the major factors responsible for the growth of Indonesia’s Freight Forwarding market, says a report by Ken Research. The KSA freight and logistics market is highly fragmented in nature, with the presence of many international players as well as local players. Some of the major players in the industry, are Aramex, tamer, Gulf Systems, Iron Logistics, Schenker, DSV & Zajil amongst others.

1. Improvement in Infrastructure, Increasing LTL Share, Increased LMD Efficiency and Growth in Automation are some of the key trends witnessed in the Transportation Industry in KSA

In recent years, the Saudi Logistics Hub has accelerated the construction of road transportation infrastructure as part of the "Vision 2030" to transform KSA as a global logistics hub. A total of 57 road projects of 1,700 km in length were completed in the last 5 years. 88 new roads and 110 operation & maintenance of roads projects contracts were signed in 2020 each having over $1.1 Bn value. Moreover, KSA Transportation Industry is increasingly moving towards more digital, platform-based and collaborative innovation system to increase its efficiency. High penetration of mobile commerce has led to large disruption in B2B segment, with market participants being able capture a lion’s share of the market.

Interested to Know More about this Report, Request a Free Sample Report

2. Technology-enabled transformations such as FMS & Autonomous Vehicles are largely being adopted by Captive Companies or Large Companies to promote Efficiency

Technology options such as Efficient Freight Matching, better profitability, smarter operations & greater service quality serve as a major benefit for KSA’s Logistics market. A major benefit of Digital Truck Aggregator Platforms is that they have a large Shipper and Trucker Base and offer services such as Freight Listing, Freight Brokerage and Online Transactions to earn revenue. Furthermore, digital Truck aggregator platforms are reshaping the trucking industry in Indonesia by increasing operational efficiency, reducing costs & increasing profitability.

Visit this Link:- Request for custom report



Market Taxonomy

By Service Mix

Freight Forwarding

Warehousing

Courier, Express Parcel Market

Value Added Services

By Mode of Transport

Sea

Road

Air

Rail

By type of Freight End Users

Retail

Automobile

Pharma

Others

Request free 30 minutes analyst call

By Business Model

Industrial/Retail Warehouses

CFS/ICD Warehouses

Cold Storage

Agriculture and Other Warehouses

By End-Users

Retail including Garments, Cosmetics

Automotive & Engineering

E- Commerce

Pharma/ Healthcare

Others

By Domestic/ International Shipments

Domestic Shipment

International Shipment

By End-Users

E-Commerce

Retail

Others

For more insights on market intelligence, refer to the link below: –

KSA Logistics Market

Related Reports by Ken Research:-

UAE Logistics Market Outlook to 2026 Driven by rapidly growing E-Commerce industry, various infrastructure development initiatives, & its strategic location.

According to Ken Research estimates, the Market Size of UAE Logistics has shown increasing trend from 2017 to 2021. However, drop was observed in 2020. This is owing to the prevalence of the global pandemic that affected logistics services worldwide. Market Size of UAE Logistics is expected to show a decent growth trajectory from 2021 to 2026 at CAGR of 7.4%. This is mainly due to rapid infrastructural development which has led to services being able to reach previously inaccessible regions. The market is highly competitive on the basis of type of fleet, warehousing space, freight volume, clients, etc.

Indonesia Logistics Market Outlook to 2027 Driven by high growth in E-Commerce, government policies attracting foreign investors & promising manufacturing sector.

According to Ken Research estimates, the Market Size of Indonesia Logistics has shown increasing trend from 2017 to 2021. However, drop was observed in 2020. This is owing to fear and social distance among service providers during pandemic. Market Size of Logistics market is expected to show a decent growth trajectory from 2022 to 2027 at CAGR of 10%. This is mainly due to rapid infrastructural development which has led to services being able to reach previously un-accessible regions. The country's demand for trucking services is anticipated to rise, mostly due to growth in maritime freight & international freight transportation, which is a major demand driver for domestic trucking.

Singapore Logistics Industry Outlook to 2028 Driven by Driven by growing investment in transport infrastructure and transformation towards digital economy

According to Ken Research estimates, the Market Size of Singapore Logistics has shown increasing trend from 2019 to 2022. The Singapore logistics sector supports the second-largest economy on the continent, and is relatively sophisticated. Local and international companies use Singapore as gateway for their operations into Africa. The logistics operators are making significant investments in automation and digitalization in order to address security concerns, improve loss prevention as well as efficiency. The government is focusing on sustainable development of the country with the introduction of automated and sustainable products. Sustainable technologies are integral to the new Tuas Port, which will become the world's largest automated container terminal when its fourth and final phase will be completed in 2040.

Australia Logistics Market Outlook to 2026 Driven by infrastructural investments, government policies attracting foreign investors & promising manufacturing sector

According to Ken Research estimates, the Market Size of Australia's On-Demand Logistics has shown increasing trend from 2017 to 2021. However, drop was observed in 2020. This is owing to the prevalence of the global pandemic that affected logistics services worldwide. Market Size of Australia Logistics is expected to show a decent growth trajectory from 2021 to 2026 at CAGR of 4.6%. This is mainly due to rapid infrastructural development which has led to services being able to reach previously inaccessible regions. The market is highly competitive on the basis of type of fleet, warehousing space, freight volume, clients, etc.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube