Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market - Cap and Trade Category Is Accounted As A Tremendous Growth Contributor | Reveals Latest InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Voluntary Carbon Market And Regulated Carbon), System Type (Cap, Trade, Baseline, And Credit Systems) And End Users (Industrial, Utilities, Energy, Petrochemical, Aviation), Region, Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The Global Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market is estimated to reach over USD 812.7 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.05% during the forecast period.

The need for carbon markets to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions is greater than ever as the fight against global warming picks up steam. Investor interest in funding ecologically sustainable initiatives and businesses is rising. Investors can engage in the carbon market by funding carbon credit-generating projects through carbon credit trading platforms. In addition to lowering greenhouse gas emissions, this opens up chances for financial advantage.





Free PDF Report Brochure @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1884





Additionally, developing sustainable behaviours, increasing demand for carbon credits, and offering a platform for effective trading and investment in emission reduction projects contribute to expanding the carbon credit trading platform market. Moreover, blockchain technology and digital platforms are used to increase the efficiency, transparency, and traceability of the trade of carbon credits. These developments aid in the area's creation and uptake of carbon credit trading platforms. The country is dedicated to cutting greenhouse gas emissions and implementing a low-carbon economy. As a way to meet emission reduction goals, this commitment increases demand for carbon credit trading platforms.

Key Developments:

In Sept 2022, AirCarbon Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based corporation facilitating carbon credit trading, is considering developing a presence in India. AirCarbon demands a presence in India because it anticipates India to participate significantly in the global carbon market. Carbon markets involve purchasing and selling carbon credits (or carbon offsets). Carbon credits are awarded to businesses (or even individuals) for actions that reduce carbon dioxide emissions or absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

In June 2022, Zerocap has partnered with ANZ Bank and carbon credits platform Beta Carbon to enable the successful trading of tokenised Australian carbon credits (BCAU) using the ANZ Bank-issued A$DC stablecoin on its platform. Innovative transaction executed for Zerocap client Victor Smorgon Group to promote frictionless and secure digital transacting for carbon abatement instruments and climate control assets.

In Jan 2022, UN Climate Change has entered into a new partnership with the AirCarbon Exchange (ACX) to promote carbon offsetting through emission reductions certified by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) secretariat. The partnership will enable ACX clients from 30 countries to acquire and retire 'Certified Emission Reductions' (CERs) for carbon offsetting purposes. It will be the second exchange in the world and the first in Asia to list CERs held in the UNFCCC Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) registry. This database retains and monitors CERs, including their retirement.

List of Prominent Players in the Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market:

Air carbon Exchange (Acx)

Beta carbon

Carbon Credit Capital

Carbon Trade Exchange (Ctx)

Carbonex

Carbonplace

Climate Impact X

Climatetrade

CME Group

Eex Group

Flowcarbon

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

Likvidi

Nasdaq, Inc.

Pathzero

Planetly

Public Investment Fund

South Pole Group

Toucan

Xpansiv

Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 110.2 Mn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 812.7 Mn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 25.05 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Product, System Type And End Users Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia





Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1884





Market Dynamics:

Drivers:



Investments in clean power generation, electrification, and the replacement of deteriorating infrastructure to achieve improved efficiency drive the market's growth. The market's quick industrial development has increased demand for carbon credit trading platforms. To safeguard particular forest ecosystems and populations, as well as to generate long-term value, several corporations are investing in the trading of carbon credits.

The market for carbon credit trading platforms is primarily driven by introducing strict environmental rules and policies intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Organizations must abide by the emission reduction goals governments and other international organizations set.

Challenges:

Potential market participants' limited knowledge and understanding of the trading of carbon credits can be a major barrier. Some businesses need to be aware of the advantages and workings of trading carbon credits, or they may need to comprehend the value proposition completely.

The market for carbon credits is susceptible to volatility and unpredictability because of things like shifting political climates, changing regulatory environments, and market fluctuations. Upcoming emission reduction goals and the overall demand for carbon credits negatively impact the market's stability. For market participants, there needs to be more standardization and regularity in carbon credit trading processes to provide challenges to market growth.

Regional Trends:

The North American carbon credit trading platform market is expected to register a no. market share. North America has put in place rigorous environmental restrictions to cut greenhouse gas emissions, especially in the United States and Canada. The development and management of carbon credit trading systems benefit greatly from the technological breakthroughs made in the North American region.

To meet their emission reduction goals, governments in North America are actively supporting carbon credit trading projects. They offer incentives, subsidies, and grants to entice businesses to trade carbon credits and invest in clean technologies. Besides, Europe had a substantial share. Europe is renowned for its innovations and advances in clean technologies. To fulfil their duties to reduce emissions, European businesses in the industrial, transportation, and power generation sectors actively participate in the carbon credit trading market. The expansion of carbon credit trading platforms in Europe is fueled by various industries engaging in the market, generating liquidity and trading opportunities.





Check Discount on the Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/discount/1884





Segmentation of Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market-

By Product-

Voluntary Carbon

Regulated Carbon

By System Type-

Cap And Trade

Baseline And Credit Systems

By End Users

Industrial

Utilities, Energy

Petrochemical

Aviation

Others.

Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

About Us:



InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Follow Us @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/

Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @ https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/latest-market-research-reports-6929319878155739136/