Activated Carbon Market to Worth USD 13.87 Billion by 2030 | SyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the activated carbon market is anticipated to be positively influenced by the increasing applications of adsorbents in the food and beverage processing industry. Activated carbon offers a range of advantages that make it highly suitable for this sector. One notable advantage is its ability to effectively remove bad tastes, producing high-quality and flavorful food and beverages.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Activated Carbon Market"

Pages - 242

Tables - 97

Figures – 75

Activated carbon plays a crucial role in the air purification industry, finding extensive applications in gas masks, air conditioners, and various other systems. In particular, its usage in gas-phase applications has been witnessing rapid growth in the activated carbon market. Activated carbon is employed for gas separation, solvent recovery, and other processes to remove pollutants and impurities from gases.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 6.23 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 13.87 Billion CAGR 9.3% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Type

Application

End Use Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Activated Carbon Market

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Donau Carbon GmbH

Kureha Corporation

ADA-ES, Inc.

Carbon Activated Corporation

Haycarb PLC

Jacobi Carbons AB

WestRock Company

Boyce Carbon

Koppert B.V.

Ingevity Corporation

Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC

Pure Effect, Inc.

Universal Carbons (India)

Granular Activated Carbon Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to Regenerating Capability of GAC

The granular activated carbon segment is experiencing substantial growth, driven by several factors. One of the key reasons for this growth is the regenerating capability of GAC. GAC can be regenerated, allowing for extended usage and cost savings in the long run unlike other forms of activated carbon. This feature makes GAC a preferred choice for various applications, including air and municipal water treatment plants.

The markets in North America hold the position of the second-largest market for activated carbon. The activated carbon market in North America is poised for growth due to several factors that are expected to have a positive impact. One such factor is the growing demand for automobiles in the region, which drives the need for activated carbon in automotive applications such as emission control systems.

Powdered Activated Carbon Type Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Rising Adoption and Preference for PAC

The market for activated carbon witnessed the dominance of the powdered activated carbon type in 2022, capturing a significant revenue share of 61.1%. This underscores the widespread adoption and preference for PAC in various industries. PAC stands out due to its exceptional adsorption capacity, enabling it to effectively fulfil broad treatment objectives and remove a wide range of particulates.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific emerged as the dominant market for activated carbon, holding a substantial revenue share of 51%. This can be attributed to several factors contributing to the region's strong position in the activated carbon market. One significant factor is the availability of coconut shells, which are widely used as a raw material for producing coconut shell-based activated carbon.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the activated carbon market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Activated Carbon Market

Cabot Corporation recently sold its activated Norit Activated Carbon unit to One Equity Partners. This move allowed Norit Activated Carbon to become an independent company, focusing on providing its customers with a wide range of activated carbon solutions. With a strong presence in the market, Norit Activated Carbon operates through its 10 production facilities in seven countries.

CPL Activated Carbons recently introduced its largest high-flow mobile carbon filter, the HF20V VOCSorber, to the market. Standing at an impressive height of 8 meters, this cutting-edge product can purify gas flows exceeding 40,000 cubic meters per hour. The HF20V VOCSorber is well-suited for various sectors and industries, offering effective air treatment solutions for odour control, VOC abatement, and ammonia removal.

