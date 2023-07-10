New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Strategic Analysis of Two-wheeler OEMs’ Emerging Digital Retail Strategies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474330/?utm_source=GNW

Today’s retail scene has changed dramatically thanks to the digital revolution, and the two-wheeler business is no exception.



For a better client experience, more efficient business processes, and higher sales, two-wheeler manufacturers are rapidly embracing digitization.



Digitalization has transformed how two-wheeler manufacturers interact with customers, operate, and approach sales.



These OEMs are changing the two-wheeler purchasing process by including digital showrooms, online booking and purchasing, customizable configurators, mobile applications, data analytics, and improved after-sales assistance.



Moreover, they must remain flexible as digital technologies evolve to best satisfy customer expectations and maintain their leadership in two-wheeler digital innovation.This study examines two-wheeler industry OEMs’ digitalization efforts in the retail segment value chain and establishes the current digital technologies and strategies they are adopting.



The analysis divides digital retail into four broad categories where OEMs are using various disruptive technologies and business solutions/software, namely digital marketing, dealerships, purchase processes, and aftersales service.



The study identifies the digitalization activities top automotive OEMs are performing now in retail and offers insights into the growth opportunities they can explore going forward.



Through various use cases and comparative analyses, the report presents the extent and potential of digitalization in this industry.



It discusses how OEMs utilize digital tools to reduce costs, create brand equity, and attract target customers through various digital and immersive experiences.



The study period is 2022–2027.

Author: Shraddha Manjrekar

