Global Stem Cell Banking Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Incidence of Major Diseases to Boost the Demand for Stem Cells

The global market for Stem Cell Banking estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Placental and Cord Blood Stem Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$9.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Adipose Tissue-Derived Stem Cells (ADSCS) segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
The Stem Cell Banking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 78 Featured) -
- Cord Blood Registry
- CordLife Group Ltd.
- Cryo-Cell International, Inc.
- Cryo-Save AG
- Global Cord Blood Corporation
- LifeCell International Pvt., Ltd.
- Smart Cells International Ltd.
- StemCyte Inc.
- ViaCord
- Vita 34 AG
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|289
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$14.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Stem Cells, Application Areas, and the Different Types - A Prelude
- Applications of Stem Cells
- Types of Stem Cells
- Cord Blood
- Umbilical Cord Tissue
- Bone Marrow Stem Cells
- Adipose-Derived Stem Cells (ADSCs)
- Number of Clinical Trials Using Adipose Stem Cells: 2007-2018
- Number of Adipose Stem Cell Trials by Phase: 2007 to 2018
- Human Embryo-Derived Stem Cells (HESCS)
- Global Stem Cell Banking Market Poised for a Rapid Growth
- Developed Regions Lead, Emerging Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- List of Family Cord Blood Banks in the US
- Placental and Cord Blood Banks Dominate the Cord Blood Banking Market
- Global Number of Annual Newborns and Private Cord Blood Banks
- Global Select Leading Cord Blood Banks Based on Inventory
- A Peek into China's Cord Blood Banking Industry
- Evolving Landscape of Cord Blood Banking Industry
- Placental Stem Cells and Potential Clinical Applications
- Global Cord Blood Banking Market Share Breakdown (%) by Bank Type: 2019
- US Cord Blood Banking Market by Bank Type (in %) for 2019
- Changing Business Models for Stem Cell Banking
- Stem Cell Banking - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Investments in Stem Cell-Based Research Widen Prospects for Stem Cell Banking Market
- Stem Cell Research Funding in the US (in US$ Million) for the Years 2011 through 2017
- Stem Cell Research Policies Impact Funding Volumes
- Adult Stem Cell Research Gains Traction, Accelerating Research Funding
- Adult Stem Cells Vs. Embryonic Stem Cells: A Comparison
- Embryonic Stem Cell Research Bogged Down by Ethical Issues & Technical Hurdles
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Research: The Latest Vertical
- Sustained Emphasis on Mesenchymal Stem Cell Research
- Emergence of Advanced Technologies for Stem Cell Preservation, Storage and Processing Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Growing Incidence of Major Diseases to Boost the Demand for Stem Cells, Driving Stem Cell Banking
- Worldwide Incidence of Cancer (2012, 2018 & 2040): Number of New Cases Diagnosed
- World Cancer Incidence by Cancer Type (2018): Number of New Cancer Cases Reported (in Thousands) for Breast, Cervix uteri, Colorectum, Liver, Lung, Oesophagus, Prostate, Stomach and Others
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2010-2030)
- Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Stem Cell Banking
- Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
- Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of Total Population (2017 & 2050)
- Global Aging Population (2017 & 2050): Population of 60+ Individuals in '000s and as a Percentage of Total Population
- Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2018
- Bone Marrow Stem Cells Market on a Rapid Growth Path, Spurring the Need for Stem Cell Banking
- Development of Regenerative Medicine Accelerates Demand for Mesenchymal Stem Cell Banking
- Global Regenerative Medicines Market by Category (2019): Percentage Breakdown for Biomaterials, Stem Cell Therapies and Tissue Engineering
- Rise in Volume of Orthopedic Procedures Boosts Prospects for Stem Cell Banking
- Global Orthopedic Surgical Procedure Volume (2010-2020) (in Million)
- Increasing Demand for Stem Cell Based Bone Grafts: Promising Growth Ahead for Stem Cell Banking
- Rise in the Number of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Procedures Propels Market Expansion
- Hematopoietic Stem Cell Storage
- Dental Mesenchymal Stem Cells: An Evolving Niche
- Therapeutic Potential of Dental Pulp Stem Cells (DPSCs) in Various Diseases
- High Operational Costs of Stem Cell Banking - A Key Market Restraint
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
