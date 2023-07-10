Global Stem Cell Banking Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Incidence of Major Diseases to Boost the Demand for Stem Cells

Dublin, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stem Cell Banking: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Stem Cell Banking estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Placental and Cord Blood Stem Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$9.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Adipose Tissue-Derived Stem Cells (ADSCS) segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR



The Stem Cell Banking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 7.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 78 Featured) -

Cord Blood Registry

CordLife Group Ltd.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

Cryo-Save AG

Global Cord Blood Corporation

LifeCell International Pvt., Ltd.

Smart Cells International Ltd.

StemCyte Inc.

ViaCord

Vita 34 AG

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 289 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Stem Cells, Application Areas, and the Different Types - A Prelude

Applications of Stem Cells

Types of Stem Cells

Cord Blood

Umbilical Cord Tissue

Bone Marrow Stem Cells

Adipose-Derived Stem Cells (ADSCs)

Number of Clinical Trials Using Adipose Stem Cells: 2007-2018

Number of Adipose Stem Cell Trials by Phase: 2007 to 2018

Human Embryo-Derived Stem Cells (HESCS)

Global Stem Cell Banking Market Poised for a Rapid Growth

Developed Regions Lead, Emerging Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

List of Family Cord Blood Banks in the US

Placental and Cord Blood Banks Dominate the Cord Blood Banking Market

Global Number of Annual Newborns and Private Cord Blood Banks

Global Select Leading Cord Blood Banks Based on Inventory

A Peek into China's Cord Blood Banking Industry

Evolving Landscape of Cord Blood Banking Industry

Placental Stem Cells and Potential Clinical Applications

Global Cord Blood Banking Market Share Breakdown (%) by Bank Type: 2019

US Cord Blood Banking Market by Bank Type (in %) for 2019

Changing Business Models for Stem Cell Banking

Stem Cell Banking - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Investments in Stem Cell-Based Research Widen Prospects for Stem Cell Banking Market

Stem Cell Research Funding in the US (in US$ Million) for the Years 2011 through 2017

Stem Cell Research Policies Impact Funding Volumes

Adult Stem Cell Research Gains Traction, Accelerating Research Funding

Adult Stem Cells Vs. Embryonic Stem Cells: A Comparison

Embryonic Stem Cell Research Bogged Down by Ethical Issues & Technical Hurdles

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Research: The Latest Vertical

Sustained Emphasis on Mesenchymal Stem Cell Research

Emergence of Advanced Technologies for Stem Cell Preservation, Storage and Processing Augurs Well for Market Growth

Growing Incidence of Major Diseases to Boost the Demand for Stem Cells, Driving Stem Cell Banking

Worldwide Incidence of Cancer (2012, 2018 & 2040): Number of New Cases Diagnosed

World Cancer Incidence by Cancer Type (2018): Number of New Cancer Cases Reported (in Thousands) for Breast, Cervix uteri, Colorectum, Liver, Lung, Oesophagus, Prostate, Stomach and Others

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2010-2030)

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Stem Cell Banking

Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of Total Population (2017 & 2050)

Global Aging Population (2017 & 2050): Population of 60+ Individuals in '000s and as a Percentage of Total Population

Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2018

Bone Marrow Stem Cells Market on a Rapid Growth Path, Spurring the Need for Stem Cell Banking

Development of Regenerative Medicine Accelerates Demand for Mesenchymal Stem Cell Banking

Global Regenerative Medicines Market by Category (2019): Percentage Breakdown for Biomaterials, Stem Cell Therapies and Tissue Engineering

Rise in Volume of Orthopedic Procedures Boosts Prospects for Stem Cell Banking

Global Orthopedic Surgical Procedure Volume (2010-2020) (in Million)

Increasing Demand for Stem Cell Based Bone Grafts: Promising Growth Ahead for Stem Cell Banking

Rise in the Number of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Procedures Propels Market Expansion

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Storage

Dental Mesenchymal Stem Cells: An Evolving Niche

Therapeutic Potential of Dental Pulp Stem Cells (DPSCs) in Various Diseases

High Operational Costs of Stem Cell Banking - A Key Market Restraint

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gbiixs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment