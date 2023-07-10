Europe Smart Building Market Size to Surpass USD 18.59 Billion by 2030, Exhibiting a CAGR of 19.7%

Pune, India, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Europe Smart Building Market Size was valued at USD 4.40 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 5.27 billion in 2023 to USD 18.59 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period. The growth is propelled by increasing concerns associated with privacy and security. There has been an increasing demand for smart security devices, considering the rise in crimes such as burglary and theft in commercial or residential properties. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Europe Smart Building Market Forecast, 2023-2030. Surging Adoption of Access Control System to Propel the Demand for Security Systems.

Key Industry Development:

March 2023 – ABB rolled out the ABB Ability Building Analyzer. The solution offers actionable and comprehensive insights that can provide enhanced energy efficiency, cost reductions, and increased comfort and time savings.





Key Takeaways

Growing Demand for Access Control Door Solutions Uplifted the Market During Pandemic

ABB rolled out the ABB Ability Building Analyzer to Strengthen Industry Footing

Rising Number of Smart City Projects in European Countries is a Crucial Trend

By Application Analysis: Rising Product Adoption in Hotel Industry to Boost the Commercial Segment Growth

Companies are Investing in Acquisitions, Product Launches, and R&D Activities to Strengthen their Presence





“Companies leading the Europe Smart Building Market Are Novoferm GmbH (Germany), Bosch GmbH (Germany), GEZE GmbH (Germany), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Hormann (Germany), Schüco International (Germany), ZKTeco Europe, S.L. (Spain), Dormakaba (Switzerland), SALTO (Spain), SimonsVoss (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 19.7% 2030 Value Projection USD 18.59 Billion Base Year 2022 Europe Smart Building Market Size in 2022 USD 4.40 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 80 Segments covered Solution, Application and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Adoption of Access Control Solutions in the Hospitality Sector to Boost Market Expansion

One of the key factors propelling the Europe smart building market growth is the escalating adoption of the product in secure access control systems across the hospitality industry. The technology is being adopted for hotel management and operations to cut costs and streamline processes.

However, the industry expansion could be hampered by the high prices of smart door locks and associated technical issues.





Segments:

By Solution

Security System

Access Control System

Smart Door Lock

Biometric Door Locks

Smart Card Door Locks

Electric Strike Door Locks

Others

Safety System

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Hotel

Healthcare

Retail

By Country

U.K.

Rest of Europe





Regional Insights:

Germany to Lead Owing to Growing Investments in Digital Technology

Germany accounts for a major valuation in the Europe smart building market share. The industry expansion is impelled by the increasing investments by German businesses in digital technology for building home-grown platforms.

The U.K. market is estimated to expand at a substantial rate over the forecast period. The rise is propelled by the growing deployment of smart solutions in buildings.





Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies Ink Partnership Deals to Strengthen Market Foothold

Leading industry participants are forging collaborations, partnerships, and merger agreements for strengthening the positions of their businesses. Some of the additional initiatives comprise acquisitions, the formation of alliances, and others. Many companies are also focusing on research and development activities for the launch of new products.





FAQ’s

How big is the Europe Smart Building Market?

Europe Smart Building Market size was USD 4.40 billion in 2022.

How fast is the Europe Smart Building Market growing?

The Europe Smart Building Market will exhibit a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





