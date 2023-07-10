New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Prediction of Charging Station Infrastructure in Europe and North America Outlook 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474325/?utm_source=GNW

A growing number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the road will require a robust network of EV charging infrastructure.



EVs are becoming a tempting alternative due to government-provided incentives and tax benefits.



However, several prospective buyers are concerned about having their car battery discharge during a trip, highlighting the significance of charging stations.



This report outlines the anticipated growth of EV charging infrastructure in Europe and North America during the next few years.This study discusses EV charging trends in Europe and North America, which are aiming for an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle ban by 2035 and carbon neutrality by 2050. It focuses on the use case, connector type, and powerband-based trends, compares important metrics, and provides in-depth analyses of major countries. The study will offer a better understanding of the current state of the EV charging market and the significant changes expected in 2 to 3 years.



Increased focus on fast chargers and initiatives for a robust EV network are among the many things these markets have been focusing on.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474325/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________