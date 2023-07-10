Global Wireless Power Transmission Market to Reach $45.3 Billion by 2030: Rise in Home Entertainment Spending Drives Opportunities

Dublin, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Power Transmission: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Wireless Power Transmission estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Near-Field, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.7% CAGR and reach US$36.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Far-Field segment is readjusted to a revised 25% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.5% CAGR



The Wireless Power Transmission market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.7% and 21.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.9% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession; Living with COVID-19, the New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Competitive Scenario

Wireless Power Transmission - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Select Innovations & Advancements

Emrod's Technology Key to Developing Long Range Wireless Power Transmission

Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Set to Deliver Electrifying Performance: Prospects & Outlook

COVID-19 Pandemic as Market Disruptor

Analysis by Technology: Near-Field Technology; Powerful Segment of Wireless Power Transmission Market

World Wireless Power Transmission Market by Technology (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Near-Field and Far-Field

Analysis by Application: Consumer Electronics Maintains Lead

World Wireless Power Transmission Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Consumer Electronics, Industrial Applications, Automotive, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

World Wireless Power Transmission Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2021 & 2027

World Wireless Power Transmission Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Europe, Canada, Rest of World, and Japan

Wireless Power Transmission: An Introduction

Near- & Far-Field Regions for Wireless Power

Atmospheric Plasma Channel Coupling

Power Harvesting

Intriguing Applications Transforming Industries

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Where is the Wireless Power Transmission Market Leading?

Revolution in Power Transmission: Prerequisite for Next Wave of Digital Revolution

Key Developments and Advancements in the Wireless Charging Market

Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Wireless Energy Transmission Systems

Wireless Charging and Chargers: The Latest Buzzword

Select Innovative Charging Technologies: Commercialized and Developmental

A Peek into Wireless Charging Technologies

Rising Interest in Fast Chargers for Auto and Smartphone Applications

Strong Impetus from Electronics Industry: A Key Market Driver

Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Rising Use of Wearable Devices Augurs Well for the Market

Global Electronic Wearables Shipments (In Million Units) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Global Wearable Electronics Market Breakdown of Unit Sales (in %) by Region (2018 & 2022)

Global Wearables Shipments Breakdown (in %) by Product for 2020 & 2024

Wireless Chargers to Gain Significant Adoption

Charging Solutions for Smartphones

Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices to Spur Demand

Rise in Home Entertainment Spending Drives Opportunities

Leading Streaming Services by Subscriber Base (in Million): 2020

Global SVOD Services Market Breakdown of Subscriber Base (in %) by Service Provider: 2021E

Global Number of SVoD Subscribers (In Million): 2015-2024

Long-Distance Energy Transfer: Key Focus Area for Technology Developers

New Zealand to Deploy Long-Range Wireless Energy Infrastructure Prototype

Rising Production of EVs to Drive Uptake of Wireless Power Transmission Market

World Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market by Product (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD, and Other Products

Global Electric Vehicle Sales % Change in 2020

Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P

Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer for Electric Vehicles

Wireless Charging Catches Attention of Car Companies

Innovative Charger Designs Emerge for Motorcycles and Cars

Wireless Power Transfer Technology Using Infrared Light to Revolutionize Smart Home and Cities

Growing Smart Homes Catalyze Demand for Wireless Chargers and Power Transmission Devices

Growth in Total Number of Smart Homes (In Millions) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026

Global Smart Home Market Breakdown by Technology (in %) for 2018 and 2022

Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for the Years 2020 and 2027

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030, and 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030

Rising Living Standards

Increasing Concerns for Preserving Ecological Balance Fuel Demand for Wireless Power Transmission Devices

Using Infrared Laser Light Technology to Power Small Sensors Wirelessly

Far-field Wireless using Electromagnetism to Transfer Power across 100 Feet

