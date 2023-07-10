Global Wireless Power Transmission Market to Reach $45.3 Billion by 2030: Rise in Home Entertainment Spending Drives Opportunities

Dublin, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Power Transmission: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Wireless Power Transmission estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Near-Field, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.7% CAGR and reach US$36.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Far-Field segment is readjusted to a revised 25% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.5% CAGR
The Wireless Power Transmission market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.7% and 21.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.9% CAGR.
- Integrated Device Technology, Inc.
- Qualcomm, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- TDK Corporation
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- Witricity Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession; Living with COVID-19, the New Normal
- Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Competitive Scenario
- Wireless Power Transmission - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Select Innovations & Advancements
- Emrod's Technology Key to Developing Long Range Wireless Power Transmission
- Global Wireless Power Transmission Market Set to Deliver Electrifying Performance: Prospects & Outlook
- COVID-19 Pandemic as Market Disruptor
- Analysis by Technology: Near-Field Technology; Powerful Segment of Wireless Power Transmission Market
- World Wireless Power Transmission Market by Technology (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Near-Field and Far-Field
- Analysis by Application: Consumer Electronics Maintains Lead
- World Wireless Power Transmission Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Consumer Electronics, Industrial Applications, Automotive, and Other Applications
- Regional Analysis
- World Wireless Power Transmission Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2021 & 2027
- World Wireless Power Transmission Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Europe, Canada, Rest of World, and Japan
- Wireless Power Transmission: An Introduction
- Near- & Far-Field Regions for Wireless Power
- Atmospheric Plasma Channel Coupling
- Power Harvesting
- Intriguing Applications Transforming Industries
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Where is the Wireless Power Transmission Market Leading?
- Revolution in Power Transmission: Prerequisite for Next Wave of Digital Revolution
- Key Developments and Advancements in the Wireless Charging Market
- Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Wireless Energy Transmission Systems
- Wireless Charging and Chargers: The Latest Buzzword
- Select Innovative Charging Technologies: Commercialized and Developmental
- A Peek into Wireless Charging Technologies
- Rising Interest in Fast Chargers for Auto and Smartphone Applications
- Strong Impetus from Electronics Industry: A Key Market Driver
- Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
- Rising Use of Wearable Devices Augurs Well for the Market
- Global Electronic Wearables Shipments (In Million Units) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Global Wearable Electronics Market Breakdown of Unit Sales (in %) by Region (2018 & 2022)
- Global Wearables Shipments Breakdown (in %) by Product for 2020 & 2024
- Wireless Chargers to Gain Significant Adoption
- Charging Solutions for Smartphones
- Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022
- Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
- Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices to Spur Demand
- Rise in Home Entertainment Spending Drives Opportunities
- Leading Streaming Services by Subscriber Base (in Million): 2020
- Global SVOD Services Market Breakdown of Subscriber Base (in %) by Service Provider: 2021E
- Global Number of SVoD Subscribers (In Million): 2015-2024
- Long-Distance Energy Transfer: Key Focus Area for Technology Developers
- New Zealand to Deploy Long-Range Wireless Energy Infrastructure Prototype
- Rising Production of EVs to Drive Uptake of Wireless Power Transmission Market
- World Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market by Product (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Infotainment & Navigation, Information Display, Instrument Cluster, Telematics, HUD, and Other Products
- Global Electric Vehicle Sales % Change in 2020
- Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P
- Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer for Electric Vehicles
- Wireless Charging Catches Attention of Car Companies
- Innovative Charger Designs Emerge for Motorcycles and Cars
- Wireless Power Transfer Technology Using Infrared Light to Revolutionize Smart Home and Cities
- Growing Smart Homes Catalyze Demand for Wireless Chargers and Power Transmission Devices
- Growth in Total Number of Smart Homes (In Millions) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026
- Global Smart Home Market Breakdown by Technology (in %) for 2018 and 2022
- Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for the Years 2020 and 2027
- Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Rapid Growth in Urban Households
- World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030, and 2050
- Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030
- Rising Living Standards
- Increasing Concerns for Preserving Ecological Balance Fuel Demand for Wireless Power Transmission Devices
- Using Infrared Laser Light Technology to Power Small Sensors Wirelessly
- Far-field Wireless using Electromagnetism to Transfer Power across 100 Feet
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
