DevOps Market Growth to Spearhead By USD 57.3 Billion Through 2032: Market.us

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest finding of Market.us, Global DevOps Market Revenue is expected to be USD 9.3 Bn by the end of 2023. In the long term, the market is estimated to reach around USD 57.3 Bn in 2032; CAGR of 20.5% from 2023 to 2032.

DevOps is a set of practices, tools, and a cultural philosophy that mechanizes and adds the method among software development and IT teams. DevOps also confirms that communication is consistent. It concentrates on deploying software in the most dependable as well as secure manner possible, which is not always the fastest. DevOps solutions are in high demand as they aid companies in promoting DevOps features and also decrease coding errors.

To get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request the DevOps Market sample report at https://market.us/report/development-to-operations-devops-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway

By Component , the solution segment has generated a revenue share of 58.6% in 2022.

, the has generated a revenue share of in 2022. By Deployment Mode, the cloud segment held a prominent share of the global DevOps market revenue share from 2023 to 2032.

the held a prominent share of the global DevOps market revenue share from 2023 to 2032. By Enterprise Size in 2022 , the Large Enterprises Segment has accounted for the highest revenue share of 56%.

, the has accounted for the By End-User , the IT & Telecom segment has dominated the market with a revenue share, and it is growing at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

, the has dominated the market with a revenue share, and it is growing at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2032. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 35.5%.

dominated the market with the Europe held a significant revenue share of 25.5% in 2022.

DevOps (Development and Operations) contains solutions and services that are effective, safe, and secure for the quality of application development. Various organizations across the world are focused on decreasing the time and maintenance of software development operation methods.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the DevOps Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the DevOps market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing Need for Decreasing Software Development: The demand for decreasing the software development cycle and accelerating delivery drives market growth.

The demand for decreasing the software development cycle and accelerating delivery drives market growth. Rising Demand for Microservices: Rising demand for service virtualization and microservices along with the increased need for streamlining collaboration between IT and operation teams, propel the market growth.

Rising demand for service virtualization and microservices along with the increased need for streamlining collaboration between IT and operation teams, propel the market growth. Development in Artificial Intelligence: Advancement in artificial intelligence and its use in application development and the rise in demand for continuous and fast delivery fuel the market growth.

Top Trends in Global DevOps Market

The development of new products is a global trend in the market. Currently, the rising need for DevOps, as they offer accurate and practical data while lowering maintenance costs, represents one of the significant factors fueling the market growth. Approval of microservices in DevOps to emphasize operational effectiveness is the global trend in the market.

Market Growth

The increase in demand for continuous and fast application delivery drives market growth. The rise in popularity of DevOps tools enhances market growth. Technological advancements are providing major spending to propel market growth. The increasing need for advanced technologies to optimize business is a major factor fueling market growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report | Quick Delivery Available - https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=67475

Regional Analysis

The DevOps market was dominated by North America, which acquired the major revenue share of 35.5% during the forecast period; various countries in North America, such as Canada and U.S., are known for their quick technological developments, which have resulted in constant invention over time. The rising market permeation of software automation tools to offer efficient outcomes across the automotive, manufacturing, and retail sections is propelling the U.S. region's market growth.

Europe is estimated to hold the second-largest market revenue share during the forecast period. It has decreased the workload for the IT team so that they can concentrate on providing charge additions to the business procedure of the business.

The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period due to rising digitalization in the banking section. Most of the banks have achieved project planning and implementation procedures to maintain efforts to transform customers' banking experience.

Country Wise Revenue Share (2022) %

Country Revenue Share (%) The United States 35 Germany 20 Australia 10 Japan 10 North America 25 Europe 25 United Kingdom 5

As can be seen from this chart, the United States and Germany are by far the two biggest markets for DevOps with each accounting for roughly 20% of overall revenue. North America and Europe as a whole also represent major revenue generators accounting for roughly 50%. Australia, Japan and the United Kingdom represent smaller yet growing markets that should not be discounted from consideration as potential DevOps markets.

Country Wise Growth Rate (%)

Country Growth Rate CAGR (%) India 30 China 25 South Korea 20 Canada 15 Mexico 10 France 5 Singapore 5

Competitive Landscape

Key players are spending a lot on R&D activities to develop innovative products. The market players have actively updated their present DevOps offerings to make their solutions more available based on custom client demand. Corporations aim to gain high abilities as high exclusions are being placed on the IT department. Some of the major market players include

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Dell Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Atlassian Corporation

Red Hat, Inc.

Other Key Players

For additional information on the vendors covered - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 9.3 Bn Market Size (2032) USD 57.3 Bn CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 20.5% North America Revenue Share 35.5% Europe Revenue Share 25.5% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for enhanced productivity and high-quality software delivery, and economical operations drive market growth. DevOps tools are getting popular as they assist the development methods within a joined team while decreasing instances of error. Increasing the high adoption of automated software fuel the market growth of DevOps market. The demand for automated software is increasing owing to the growth of economic conditions and industrialization in emerging countries.

Market Restraints

More dependence on legacy methods results in a decreasing factor for market growth. Difficulties in implementing DevOps tools reduce market growth. Owing to the lack of standardization cause barriers for enterprises. High spending is required for the implementation of advanced DevOps technologies, which is the main factor hindering market growth.

Market Opportunities

Information among the development and operations teams can be significantly decreased through open and effective communication between members and senior leaders. Software development teams should monitor acknowledged best practices to be dependable complements and active contributors in order to keep providing value to consumers. The importance of automating and standardizing the movement and deployment of applications in several environments throughout their development in a distribution pipeline, creating strong opportunities for market growth.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/development-to-operations-devops-market/#inquiry

Report Segmentation of the DevOps Market

Component Insight

The solution segment dominated the devOps market, holding the most significant revenue share of 58.6% in 2022. Solutions are known as the software and tools that bridge the gap between software development, its operations, and quality assurance, which aids to fastly build software products. This solution is used by industry verticals such as banking, retail, government, and public sector.

Deployment Mode Insight

The cloud segment dominated the highest market revenue share in 2022. Cloud deployment provides low cost for testing and operations and various other benefits. Rising the need for software automation is propelling the requirement for cloud-based DevOps services. Due to the widespread approval of policies and IT trends such as loT, containerization, Bring your own device, and virtualization among enterprises.

Enterprise Size Insight

The large enterprise segment dominated the highest market revenue share of 56% in 2022. Large enterprise was among the first to stand in DevOps to enhance quality and productivity, decrease costs related to IT operations, and take a short time to market.

End-User Insight

In 2022, the IT & Telecom segment held the highest market revenue share in the global devOps market. This industry is particularly using DevOps solutions to automate its methods related to software development, operations, and testing. Thereby enhancing software quality, decreasing delivery time, and enhancing consumer experience.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SME's

By End-User

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Recent Development of the DevOps Market



In October 2022, Microsoft Corporation introduced novel informs to its cloud stages which contain the addition of security and service updates and Kubernetes Fleet Manager.

Browse More Related Reports

DevOps Tool Market was valued at US$ 2,858.2 Mn in 2018 and is projected to increase significantly at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2019 to 2028.

Managed Services Market accounted for USD 278.9 Bn. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 11.9%

Cloud Security Market size was USD 20.5 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 148.3 Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of 22.5%

Application Development Software Market size is expected to be worth around USD 1152.15 billion by 2032 from USD 161.66 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 21.7%

About Us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog: