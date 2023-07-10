New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in the Global Video Telematics Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474323/?utm_source=GNW

This study analyzes global video telematics solutions from 2022 to 2027 and presents an overview of growth opportunities and implications.



Increasing awareness of video telematics solutions in North America and Europe has drawn the attention of telematics service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tier Is (component manufacturers and hardware suppliers to OEMs and aftermarket businesses), and other ecosystem partners across the world, as they are actively looking to foray into the market through partnerships, investments, and acquisitions.



The integration of traditional telematics, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) with video telematics solutions to offer a one-stop-shop solution will be the key trend in the short term.



An open telematics platform will facilitate partnerships and integrations, a significant attribute for portfolio and geographical expansion.Europe and Latin America present huge short-term opportunities, while North America will continue to dominate the video telematics market with more than 80% global share.



Collaborations among video telematics vendors, telematics service providers, OEMs, and Tier Is will intensify as they try to push more connected video solutions in the market.



A marketplace approach by telematics service providers (TSPs) will help video telematics vendors to host and sell products on TSPs’ platforms, and partnerships with OEMs will support the roll-out of factory-fit solutions to garner new customers.

