Global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market to Reach $145.3 Billion by 2030: Surging Demand for LED Lighting Emerges as the Fundamental Growth Driver

The global market for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires estimated at US$84.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$145.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Non-Portable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$111 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Portable segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$27.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Smart Lighting Market
- Smart Lighting Solutions to be part of Recovery Plans of European Countries
- Home Office Trend Drives Demand for Lighting with Smart Features
- IoT- and LED-Powered Platforms to Allow Safe Return of People to Workplaces
- COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Demand for Touch Free LED Lighting Devices
- An Introduction to Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires
- Types of Lighting Fixtures
- End-Use Sectors
- Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires: Shaping the Future of Energy Efficient Lighting Technologies
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Developing Regions Poised to Record Healthy Gains
- Construction Activity: A Key Demand Determinant
- World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- Investments in Infrastructure Projects Support Market Demand
- Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040
- Global Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040
- Competition
- An Intensely Competitive Marketplace
- Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020
- LED Luminaires Market Share Breakdown by Leading Competitors (in %): 2020
- Leading Players in the Global General Lighting Market (In %) for 2020
- M&A Emerges as Viable Approach Amid Growing Competition
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Prominent Technologies and Trends with Potential to Transform Lighting Industry
- IoT and Artificial Intelligence Gain Significance in Lighting Applications
- Surging Demand for LED Lighting Emerges as the Fundamental Growth Driver for the Market
- Typical LED Downlight Luminaire Cost (In %) by Component
- Global LED Lighting Market by Segment (in %) for 2020
- LED Lamps and Luminaires' Penetration Varies Across General Lighting Segments
- LED Luminaires Adoption in Commercial Buildings Set to Increase
- Wider Uptake of LED Lighting in Industrial Facilities to Drive Demand for Industrial LED Luminaires
- Efficiency Requirements Boost LED Luminaires Demand
- LED Outdoor Lighting Poised for High Adoption in the Future
- Global LED Lighting Market by Application (in %): 2020
- LED Lighting Adoption Faster in Countries with High Power Costs
- High Power Costs Supports Adoption of LED Lighting Systems: Household Electricity Prices (in US$ per kWh) by Country (December 2020)
- OLED Lighting Remains a Niche Category
- Demand for Waterproof LED Luminaires Witnesses a Surge
- Government Policies Spur Adoption of Energy Efficient Lamps and Luminaires
- LED Lighting for Hazardous Environments
- Advances in Foundation Technology and Processes Allow LEDs to become Smarter
- Advances in LED Domain Allow Luminaires to Evolve at Lighting Speed
- Lighting Innovations to Support Performance, Quality and Connectivity
- Increasing Adoption of LEDs in Innovative Niche Lighting Markets Favor Market Expansion
- Proliferation of Smart Lighting, Connected Home Technology and Digitization Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Global Smart Lighting Market by Application (in %) for 2020
- Global Smart LED Lighting Market by Distribution Channel (in %): 2020
- Superior Attributes of Smart Lighting over Traditional Lighting to Boost Market Prospects
- Smart Intelligent LED Lighting Catalyzes Growth Prospects
- Commercial Lighting: Adoption of Smart Lighting Systems Surges As a Measure to Cut Energy Costs
- Lighting Technology Advancements for Commercial Buildings
- An Insight into Top Trends in Commercial Lighting
- Residential Sector: A Potential Laden Application Segment in the Long Run
- Smart Lighting for Homes Surges amidst the Pandemic
- Demand Rises for Smart, Energy Efficient Lighting Systems in Industrial Applications
- Connected, Embedded, and Sustainable Lighting Drive Enormous Changes in Luminaire Design and Functionality
- Connected Lighting to Witness Emergence of Several New Trends
- Lighting Controls in Fixtures Offer Higher Savings, Energy Efficiency, and Space Efficiency, Augurs Well for Market Expansion
- Controls for Connected, Intelligent, and Advanced LED luminaires
- Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens Up Opportunities for Smart Lighting Products
- Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2025
- Smart Lighting Systems Find High Demand from Street Lighting Networks
- Connected Street Lighting to Surge Post Pandemic
- New Smart City Projects Spur Market Growth for Smart Street Lighting Systems
- Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Gathers Steam, Presenting Opportunities for Smart Lighting Solutions
- Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Global Smart Home Market Breakdown by Technology (in %) for 2018 and 2022
- Demand Rises for Energy Efficient Lighting Systems in Industrial Applications
- Lighting Technologies for Industrial Spaces: Features, Rated Hours and Applications
- Modernization Initiatives to Spur Demand for Industrial Luminaires
- Latest Trends and Innovations in Industrial LED Lighting Industry
- Smart Lighting Deployments Gain Momentum in Government Buildings and Public Lighting
- Smart Lighting Solutions to Meet Needs of Healthcare Facilities
- Advances in Lighting System & Controls Drive Adoption in Healthcare Facilities
- Automotive Remains a Core End-Use Sector for Lighting Systems
- Global Automotive Lighting Market by Technology (in %) for 2020
- Global Automotive Lighting Market Breakdown (in %) by Segment: 2020
- Pandemic's Impact on Automobile Production Affects Vehicular Lighting Products Market
- World Automobile Production in Million Units for 2008-2022
- Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019
- Noteworthy Trends in Next-Generation Automotive Lighting
- Laser Light Represents Cornerstone Technology for Automotive Headlight
- Stylish and Decorative Luminaires Drive Market Growth for Architectural Fixtures
- Global Architectural LED Market by Application (in %) for 2020
- Sculptural Lighting Fixtures Stand to Make Gains
- Innovative Architectural Lighting Trends & Innovations
- Home Decor Trends Drive the Portable Lighting Fixtures Market
- Specialty Lighting Applications to Boost Demand for Smart Lighting Systems
- UV Light Emerges as Important Weapon in War against COVID-19 Pandemic
- Continuous Innovations & Changing Design Trends: The Mark of Lighting Fixtures Market
- Transformative Trends in Lighting Designs
- Lighting Design Considerations for a Post-COVID World
- Emerging Lighting Trends: An Overview
- Review of Select Interior Lighting Design Trends
- Fixture Designs Impact Performance and Environment
- Key Design Trends in the Lighting Fixtures Market
- A Review of Select Innovative LED Fixtures
- Lighting Decor Trends
- Demographic and Socioeconomic Trends Influence Market Prospects
- Ballooning Global Population
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Urbanization Trend
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Growing Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Improving Standards of Living
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
