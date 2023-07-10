New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "SMBs Embrace the Cloud as a Path to Business Agility and a Gateway to New Technologies" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474321/?utm_source=GNW

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are hastening to the cloud.



Similar to their large counterparts, they are transforming to a digital-first business, with the cloud as a foundation.



According to the analyst’s 2022 global cloud user survey, 78% of SMBs use public cloud for at least some of their business applications and data.



This represents a 56% increase from the 2019 survey, taken just before the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic.



SMBs consider the cloud an essential technology to deliver greater business agility, app performance, and security than they could achieve on their own.



Nearly 40% of respondents consider the cloud a gateway to advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT). However, SMBs have only a few technical experts on staff; nearly half say they struggle to keep up with new technologies, with more than a third saying they have insufficient expertise on staff to support digitalization.



73% of SMBs say they have engaged a third-party partner to assist with their digital strategies.



Author: Lynda Stadtmueller

