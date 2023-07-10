Two Boralex projects selected in the latest call for tenders in France

English French

PARIS, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) announced that two of its projects, totalling 39.7 MW, have been selected in the latest onshore wind call for tenders conducted by the Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition of France.



“At a time when the electrification of our society cannot be achieved without a massive deployment of renewable energy, the results announced today signal a strong outlook for the industry. We were able to meet the government’s quality requirements. A few days after announcing the commissioning of our Préveranges wind farm, we are delighted to know that two new Boralex wind projects will in the very short term, contribute to France’s 2030 decarbonization ambitions,” said Nicolas Wolff, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Europe at Boralex.

These projects have received the necessary administrative authorizations and will allow Boralex to benefit from a feed-in premium contract for 20 years as of the start of commercial operation.

Boralex has a portfolio of over 1.9 GW of wind and solar projects in France at various stages of development. It currently has over 1.2 GW of wind and solar facilities in operation in France and approximately 2.5 GW worldwide. The completion of these projects will contribute to Boralex’s targeted growth in the French market, in line with its Strategic Plan.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to over 3 GW. We are developing a portfolio of over 6 GW in wind, solar projects and storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit boralex.com or sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

For more information

MEDIA INVESTOR RELATIONS Camille Laventure

Advisor, Public Affairs and External Communications



Boralex Inc.



438-883-8580

camille.laventure@boralex.com Stéphane Milot

Vice President, Investor Relations



Boralex Inc.



514-213-1045

stephane.milot@boralex.com MEDIA – FRANCE (AGENCY) Virginie Raison

PR Consultant



Oxygen



06 65 27 33 52

virginie@oxygen-rp.com Lisa Dubreuil

PR Consultant



Oxygen



06 65 95 96 25

lisa.d@oxygen-rp.com

Source: Boralex inc.