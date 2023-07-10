Global Gas Separation Membranes Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030: Rapidly Growing Demand for Biogas Augurs Well

Dublin, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Separation Membranes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Gas Separation Membranes estimated at US$897 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Polyimide & Polyaramide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$711.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polysulfone segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $178.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Gas Separation Membranes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$178.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$309.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$213.3 Million by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Gas Separation Membranes: An Introduction

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Impact on Membrane Separation Technologies Market

COVID-19 Impact on Gas Separation Membranes Market

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Robust Demand from Diverse Industrial Applications Spurs Growth of Gas Separation Membrane Market

Carbon Dioxide Removal: The Leading Application Segment

Polymeric Membranes Continue to Capture Significant Market Share

Asia-Pacific Poised to Drive Market Growth, Europe and US Hold Significant Share

Gas Separation Membranes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market Benefits from the Escalating Demand for Membrane Separation Technology in Various End-Use Applications

Impact of COVID-19 on Natural Gas Consumption Hampers Gas Separation Membrane Market

With Consumption of Natural Gas to Grow Post COVID-19, Demand to Rise for Membranes Use to Separate or Remove CO2 from Natural Gas

Global Production of Natural Gas (in bcm) by Region for 2010, 2018,2019, 2020

Evonik Unveils High-Performance Membrane for Natural Gas Processing

Rising Significance of Membrane-based CO2 Capture Technologies

Fixed-Site-Carrier (FSC) Membranes and Mixed Matrix Membranes (MMMs) for Gas Separation

Ongoing Advancements to Improve Competitiveness of Membrane Process for CO2 Separation

COVID-19 Impact on Biogas Production Hinders Market Growth

Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Rapidly Growing Demand for Biogas Augurs Well for Gas Separation Membranes Market

Biogas Demand (in Mtoe) by End-Use in Advanced Economies for the Years 2018, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Biogas Demand (in Mtoe) by End-Use in Developing Economies for the Years 2018, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Biogas Production (in exajoules) for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2019, 2020E

Global Biogas Production by Geographic Region (in %) for 2020

Production of Biogas by Feedstock Source by Region: 2020

Demand for Membrane Separation Technology Rises in Syngas Cleaning

Application of Membrane Technology in Nitrogen Generation

Significant Role of Gas Separation Membrane Technology in Reducing Environmental Impact of Industrial Processes

CO2 Emissions Worldwide (in billion metric tons) from 2020-2050

Growing Use of Polymeric Gas-Separation Membranes in Petroleum Refining Application

Petroleum Industry Processes with Use of Membrane Technology

Membrane Materials Used for Gas Separation Processes in Refineries: A Review

Mixed Matrix Membranes Present Considerable Growth Opportunities for the Market

Graphene Oxide Membranes to Break Existing Gas Separation Performance Barrier

Technological Advancements to Bolster Market Prospects

Zeolitic Nanosheets Enhance Gas Separation Membranes' Fabrication

Polyphosphazene Membranes Demonstrate Significant Throughput and Selectivity for CO2

