Global Gas Separation Membranes Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030: Rapidly Growing Demand for Biogas Augurs Well

The global market for Gas Separation Membranes estimated at US$897 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Polyimide & Polyaramide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$711.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polysulfone segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $178.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
The Gas Separation Membranes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$178.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$309.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$213.3 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -
- Air Liquide SA
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
- DIC Corporation
- Evonik Industries AG
- FUJIFILM Manufacturing Europe B.V.
- GENERON IGS, Inc.
- Honeywell UOP
- Membrane Technology and Research, Inc.
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Ube Industries, Ltd.
- UGS LLC
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|509
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$897 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1500 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Gas Separation Membranes: An Introduction
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- COVID-19 Impact on Membrane Separation Technologies Market
- COVID-19 Impact on Gas Separation Membranes Market
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- Robust Demand from Diverse Industrial Applications Spurs Growth of Gas Separation Membrane Market
- Carbon Dioxide Removal: The Leading Application Segment
- Polymeric Membranes Continue to Capture Significant Market Share
- Asia-Pacific Poised to Drive Market Growth, Europe and US Hold Significant Share
- Gas Separation Membranes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Market Benefits from the Escalating Demand for Membrane Separation Technology in Various End-Use Applications
- Impact of COVID-19 on Natural Gas Consumption Hampers Gas Separation Membrane Market
- With Consumption of Natural Gas to Grow Post COVID-19, Demand to Rise for Membranes Use to Separate or Remove CO2 from Natural Gas
- Global Production of Natural Gas (in bcm) by Region for 2010, 2018,2019, 2020
- Evonik Unveils High-Performance Membrane for Natural Gas Processing
- Rising Significance of Membrane-based CO2 Capture Technologies
- Fixed-Site-Carrier (FSC) Membranes and Mixed Matrix Membranes (MMMs) for Gas Separation
- Ongoing Advancements to Improve Competitiveness of Membrane Process for CO2 Separation
- COVID-19 Impact on Biogas Production Hinders Market Growth
- Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Rapidly Growing Demand for Biogas Augurs Well for Gas Separation Membranes Market
- Biogas Demand (in Mtoe) by End-Use in Advanced Economies for the Years 2018, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Biogas Demand (in Mtoe) by End-Use in Developing Economies for the Years 2018, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Global Biogas Production (in exajoules) for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2019, 2020E
- Global Biogas Production by Geographic Region (in %) for 2020
- Production of Biogas by Feedstock Source by Region: 2020
- Demand for Membrane Separation Technology Rises in Syngas Cleaning
- Application of Membrane Technology in Nitrogen Generation
- Significant Role of Gas Separation Membrane Technology in Reducing Environmental Impact of Industrial Processes
- CO2 Emissions Worldwide (in billion metric tons) from 2020-2050
- Growing Use of Polymeric Gas-Separation Membranes in Petroleum Refining Application
- Petroleum Industry Processes with Use of Membrane Technology
- Membrane Materials Used for Gas Separation Processes in Refineries: A Review
- Mixed Matrix Membranes Present Considerable Growth Opportunities for the Market
- Graphene Oxide Membranes to Break Existing Gas Separation Performance Barrier
- Technological Advancements to Bolster Market Prospects
- Zeolitic Nanosheets Enhance Gas Separation Membranes' Fabrication
- Polyphosphazene Membranes Demonstrate Significant Throughput and Selectivity for CO2
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
