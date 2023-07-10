Global Precast Concrete Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Emphasis on Sustainability to Drive the Market

Dublin, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precast Concrete: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Precast Concrete estimated at US$110 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$192.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Columns & Beams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$62.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Floors & Roofs segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR
The Precast Concrete market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$58.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23.3 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 91 Featured)
- Balfour Beatty plc
- Boral Limited
- CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.
- CRH plc
- Elementbau Osthessen GmbH
- Gulf Precast Concrete Co. L.L.C.
- LafargeHolcim Ltd.
- Larsen & Toubro Limited
- Oldcastle Infrastructure, Inc.
- Olson Precast Company
- Tindall Corporation
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|481
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$110 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$192.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession; Living with COVID-19, the New Normal
- Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Economic Volatility and Construction Market Dynamics Redesign Growth Patterns
- Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth
- Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028
- United States Housing Units Starts:2015-2021 (Housing Units in Thousands)
- Competition
- Precast Concrete - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Precast Concrete: An Introduction
- Advantages of Precast Concrete
- Disadvantages of Precast Concrete
- Global Market Outlook and Prospects
- Dynamic Factors Laying Strong Foundation for Growth of Precast Concrete Market
- Regional Analysis
- Developing Markets Drive Growth of the Precast Concrete Market
- Developed Regions Also Hold a Significant Share
- Non-Residential Sector Accounts for a Major Share
- Market Challenges
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Major Trends Influencing the Precast Concrete Market
- Innovative Precast Technologies in Current Times
- Swift Improvement in Real-Estate Fundamentals to Boost Precast Concrete Demand
- Rising Global Population & Rapid Urbanization Drive Demand for Precast Concrete
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Developing Countries Drive Market Growth, Driven by Expanding Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
- Growing Environmental Consciousness Drives Widespread Adoption of Precast Concrete
- Carbon Footprint Forecasts for Buildings (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 2040, 2045 & 2050
- Emergence of Smart City Infrastructure, Precast Concrete Market Poised for Robust Growth
- Connected Things in Smart Cities: Installed Base (in Million) by Segment for 2015 and 2019
- Smart Homes Drive Demand for Prefabricated Concrete Market
- Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Increasing Emphasis on Sustainability to Drive the Market for Precast Concrete
- Major Trends in the Concrete Technology Vertical
- Construction Trends Augur Well for Precast Concrete
- Structural Building Components & Infrastructure: Offering Brighter Prospects to Precast Concrete Market
- Precast Concrete Emerges as Mainstream Option for Metro Projects
- Precast Concrete Wall Panels: Merits, Downsides & Alternatives
- Precast Concrete and Innovations in Sports Arenas
- Emerging Technology Ensures Concrete Future for Precast Concrete
- Precast Concrete Built on Industry Byproducts
- High-Performance, Durable Precast Concrete
- Concrete for Air Purification & Travel
- Precast Concrete Technology: Evolving Continuously with Project Demands
- Technology Advancements Bode Well for Market Growth of Precast Concrete
- Self-healing Concrete
- Graphic Concrete
- Light-Generating Concrete
- Translucent Cement
- High Performance Concrete (HPC)
- Corrosion Inhibitors & Waterproofing Agents
- Smog Eating Concrete
- Pervious Concrete
- Blended Cements
- Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
