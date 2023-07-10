Global Precast Concrete Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Emphasis on Sustainability to Drive the Market

Dublin, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precast Concrete: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Precast Concrete estimated at US$110 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$192.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Columns & Beams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$62.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Floors & Roofs segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR



The Precast Concrete market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$58.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23.3 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 91 Featured) -

Balfour Beatty plc

Boral Limited

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

CRH plc

Elementbau Osthessen GmbH

Gulf Precast Concrete Co. L.L.C.

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Oldcastle Infrastructure, Inc.

Olson Precast Company

Tindall Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 481 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $110 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $192.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession; Living with COVID-19, the New Normal

Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Economic Volatility and Construction Market Dynamics Redesign Growth Patterns

Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

United States Housing Units Starts:2015-2021 (Housing Units in Thousands)

Competition

Precast Concrete - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Precast Concrete: An Introduction

Advantages of Precast Concrete

Disadvantages of Precast Concrete

Global Market Outlook and Prospects

Dynamic Factors Laying Strong Foundation for Growth of Precast Concrete Market

Regional Analysis

Developing Markets Drive Growth of the Precast Concrete Market

Developed Regions Also Hold a Significant Share

Non-Residential Sector Accounts for a Major Share

Market Challenges

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Major Trends Influencing the Precast Concrete Market

Innovative Precast Technologies in Current Times

Swift Improvement in Real-Estate Fundamentals to Boost Precast Concrete Demand

Rising Global Population & Rapid Urbanization Drive Demand for Precast Concrete

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Developing Countries Drive Market Growth, Driven by Expanding Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Growing Environmental Consciousness Drives Widespread Adoption of Precast Concrete

Carbon Footprint Forecasts for Buildings (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 2040, 2045 & 2050

Emergence of Smart City Infrastructure, Precast Concrete Market Poised for Robust Growth

Connected Things in Smart Cities: Installed Base (in Million) by Segment for 2015 and 2019

Smart Homes Drive Demand for Prefabricated Concrete Market

Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Increasing Emphasis on Sustainability to Drive the Market for Precast Concrete

Major Trends in the Concrete Technology Vertical

Construction Trends Augur Well for Precast Concrete

Structural Building Components & Infrastructure: Offering Brighter Prospects to Precast Concrete Market

Precast Concrete Emerges as Mainstream Option for Metro Projects

Precast Concrete Wall Panels: Merits, Downsides & Alternatives

Precast Concrete and Innovations in Sports Arenas

Emerging Technology Ensures Concrete Future for Precast Concrete

Precast Concrete Built on Industry Byproducts

High-Performance, Durable Precast Concrete

Concrete for Air Purification & Travel

Precast Concrete Technology: Evolving Continuously with Project Demands

Technology Advancements Bode Well for Market Growth of Precast Concrete

Self-healing Concrete

Graphic Concrete

Light-Generating Concrete

Translucent Cement

High Performance Concrete (HPC)

Corrosion Inhibitors & Waterproofing Agents

Smog Eating Concrete

Pervious Concrete

Blended Cements

Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgx875

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment