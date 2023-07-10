New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Healthcare Data Analytics, 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04847393/?utm_source=GNW

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the US healthcare data analytics market.



The analysis focuses on solutions for payers and providers (including physician practices and hospitals). Solutions for the life sciences segment, pharmaceutical companies, and the public sector have been excluded.



This study categorizes healthcare data analytics applications into three segments, namely, operational, clinical, and financial analytics, and examines certain key aspects of the market, such as social determinants of health, value-based care, predictive analytics, and population health management.



This in-depth examination also offers revenue forecasts for the healthcare data analytics market till 2028. It analyzes the factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the dynamic landscape of healthcare data analytics.



It also includes an analysis of the competitive environment, pricing, trends, and the market share of the top players.



The report equips stakeholders with the necessary knowledge and strategic insights required to make informed decisions and capitalize on emerging trends in the healthcare analytics space.

