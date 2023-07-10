Global Wi-Fi Analytics Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Deployment of Public Wi-Fi Drives Investments

Dublin, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wi-Fi Analytics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Wi-Fi Analytics estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21% CAGR and reach US$34.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 26.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.6% CAGR



The Wi-Fi Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.4% and 21.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured) -

Aptilo Networks AB

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Blix Traffic

Bloom Intelligence LLC

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cloud4Wi Inc.

Flame Analytics S.L.

Fortinet Inc.

GoZone WiFi LLC

Hughes Networks Systems LLC

Purple Wifi Ltd.

Retailnext Inc.

CommScope

Singapore Telecommunications Limited

Skyfii Limited

Soft Emirates

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 294 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $51.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

While Immediate Liquidity Crunch Will Trigger Declines in IT Spending in 2020, Automation, Cybersecurity, Cloud, AI & IoT Will Lead a Quick Recovery in 2021: Global IT Spending Growth (In %) for 2018-2020

An Introduction to Wi-Fi Analytics

Expanding Wi-Fi Networks Become Treasure Troves of Data, Driving Growth in Wi-Fi Analytics Market

Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market: Prospects & Outlook

Solutions Segment Leads Wi-Fi Analytics Market

Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics Poised for High Growth

Retail Industry: Major End-Use Market

Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions to Spearhead Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Wi-Fi Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Deployment of Public Wi-Fi Drives Investments into Wi-Fi Analytics

Number of Public Wi-Fi Hotspots (in Million) Worldwide for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

Global Public Wi-Fi Hotspots Market: % CAGR by Region for 2018-2023

Rise in Smart City Projects and Installation of Public Wi-Fi Hubs to Stimulate Market Growth

Global Smart City Spending (In $ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

Rising Adoption of Big Data Augurs Well for the Market

Global Big Data and Business Analytics Revenues in US$ Billion for 2015, 2017, 2019 & 2021

Rapid Proliferation of Mobile Phones and Subsequent Rise in Wi-Fi Usage Spurs Opportunities

Rising Smartphone Usage Drives Opportunities for Wi-Fi Analytics: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions for 2016-2021

Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Wi-Fi Analytics

Internet of Things (IoT) and Internet-Connected Smart Devices: Potential for Growth

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025

Increasing Social Media Adoption for Engaging with Customers Drives Wi-Fi Analytics Market

Number of Social Media Network Users Worldwide in Billion for 2012-2020

Social Media Penetration Worldwide: Percentage (%) of Active Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2019

Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation

Growing Significance of Wi-Fi Analytics for Retail Sector

Hotel Industry Leverages Wi-Fi Analytics to Build Loyalty

Integration of AI and Machine Learning into Wi-Fi Analytics Enables Better Customer Targeting

Rising Importance of AI-based Analytics in Improving RoI with Wi-Fi

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j17rex

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment