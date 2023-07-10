Global Wi-Fi Analytics Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Deployment of Public Wi-Fi Drives Investments

Dublin, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wi-Fi Analytics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Wi-Fi Analytics estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21% CAGR and reach US$34.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 26.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.6% CAGR
The Wi-Fi Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 24.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.4% and 21.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.2% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- While Immediate Liquidity Crunch Will Trigger Declines in IT Spending in 2020, Automation, Cybersecurity, Cloud, AI & IoT Will Lead a Quick Recovery in 2021: Global IT Spending Growth (In %) for 2018-2020
- An Introduction to Wi-Fi Analytics
- Expanding Wi-Fi Networks Become Treasure Troves of Data, Driving Growth in Wi-Fi Analytics Market
- Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market: Prospects & Outlook
- Solutions Segment Leads Wi-Fi Analytics Market
- Wi-Fi Marketing Analytics Poised for High Growth
- Retail Industry: Major End-Use Market
- Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions to Spearhead Growth
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Wi-Fi Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Deployment of Public Wi-Fi Drives Investments into Wi-Fi Analytics
- Number of Public Wi-Fi Hotspots (in Million) Worldwide for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
- Global Public Wi-Fi Hotspots Market: % CAGR by Region for 2018-2023
- Rise in Smart City Projects and Installation of Public Wi-Fi Hubs to Stimulate Market Growth
- Global Smart City Spending (In $ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Rising Adoption of Big Data Augurs Well for the Market
- Global Big Data and Business Analytics Revenues in US$ Billion for 2015, 2017, 2019 & 2021
- Rapid Proliferation of Mobile Phones and Subsequent Rise in Wi-Fi Usage Spurs Opportunities
- Rising Smartphone Usage Drives Opportunities for Wi-Fi Analytics: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions for 2016-2021
- Rising Adoption of Cloud-based Wi-Fi Analytics
- Internet of Things (IoT) and Internet-Connected Smart Devices: Potential for Growth
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025
- Increasing Social Media Adoption for Engaging with Customers Drives Wi-Fi Analytics Market
- Number of Social Media Network Users Worldwide in Billion for 2012-2020
- Social Media Penetration Worldwide: Percentage (%) of Active Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2019
- Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation
- Growing Significance of Wi-Fi Analytics for Retail Sector
- Hotel Industry Leverages Wi-Fi Analytics to Build Loyalty
- Integration of AI and Machine Learning into Wi-Fi Analytics Enables Better Customer Targeting
- Rising Importance of AI-based Analytics in Improving RoI with Wi-Fi
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
