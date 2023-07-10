WebX Conference Welcomes Distinguished Guests: Japan PM, Yuga Labs CEO, Kabosu (Doge), Desdemona (AI Robot)

Tokyo, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WebX, Asia's leading Web3 conference (July 25-26), is thrilled to announce the participation of more esteemed guests at this year's event: Japan prime minister Fumio Kishida, Yuga Labs CEO Daniel Alegre, the Dogecoin dog Kabosu, and the groundbreaking AI robot Desdemona (Made by Hanson Robotics, sister to Sophia the Robot).

WebX is a conference dedicated to bridging divides - Web2 and Web3, Japanese and English, Japan and the rest of the world. Japan has the potential to become Asia’s Web3 hub, and this inaugural WebX conference is both a recognition of and a launchpad for that potential.



Prime Minister Kishida speaking at WebX underscores the Japanese government's recognition of the significance of Web3 technology in shaping Japan's digital future. Their involvement signifies a strong commitment to driving technological advancements and fostering a favorable ecosystem for Web3 businesses.



Yuga Labs, known for their contributions to the NFT space and digital art, will provide valuable insights into the intersection of blockchain, creativity, and decentralized finance. Their presence at WebX reflects the growing prominence of NFTs and their transformative potential across industries.



Kabosu, the beloved Shiba Inu famously known as Doge, will bring a touch of charm and humor to the conference. As an iconic figure in the crypto community, Kabosu's participation highlights the playful and engaging aspects of Web3 technology.



Desdemona, the AI robot, represents the cutting-edge advancements in artificial intelligence and automation. Her presence at WebX showcases the symbiotic relationship between AI and Web3, and the potential for AI-driven solutions to reshape industries and enhance user experiences.



WebX is honored to have these esteemed guests join us and contribute their unique perspectives to our extensive lineup of speakers. For the latest list, please visit: https://webx-asia.com/all-speakers/

Why you should attend WebX:

It’s being produced by Japan's largest crypto media outlet.

CoinPost’s credibility and deep insights into the industry will give participants access to the latest trends and information, not to mention industry leaders and prestigious speakers.

It’s an international conference held in Japan.

The fusion of Japanese culture and technology will offer all participants a unique experience, as this is an opportunity for Japan to showcase to the world its role in the evolution of Web3.

Major Japanese gaming companies are participating.

Square Enix, known for Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest, Sega, known for Sonic and the Yakuza series, and other household names will discuss integrating gaming and Web3.

Details

Date: July 25 (Tuesday) - July 26 (Wednesday), 2023

Venue: Tokyo International Forum

Expected number of exhibiting companies: 150+

Expected number of media partners: 100+

Early Bird Registration Ending in 2 Days!

Don't miss out on this opportunity to secure your spot at a discounted rate. Register now on our official website (https://webx-asia.com) to take advantage of the early-bird offer.

