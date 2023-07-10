New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Needle Destroyer Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474256/?utm_source=GNW



Global needle destroyer market is anticipated to witness a steady CAGR in the forecast period 2024-2028.This can be ascribed to increasing awareness amongst people and patients regarding the benefits associated with the usage of needle destroyers.



Moreover, reusable systems owe a large share comparatively than other sharp destruction devices and an increasing number of hospitals and diagnostic laboratories.Increasing successful ventures in the development of innovative products and their introduction into the market will boost the market in the forecast period.



Sizable investments in the healthcare sector in the urban region are enhancing the demand for needle destruction devices. Increasing the demand for lightweight, low power consumption, and maintenance-free equipment and increasing investment by diagnostics laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, and hospitals are the main factors for the growth of the market in the forecast period. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The growing geriatric population worldwide, which is susceptible to various kinds of chronic diseases, has led to increased hospitalizations for treatments wherein a lot of needles are being used.This, in turn, has increased the demand for needle destroyers as well.



Besides, increasing healthcare modernization on account of initiatives taken by various government and non-government organizations to provide advanced healthcare facilities to patients will further boost the market in the forecast period.Increasing chronic surgeries, efforts taken to reduce the spread of infectious diseases, and the growing adoption of needle destroyers in the medical field is the main factor that propels the market in the forecast period.



More than half (51.8%) of adults had at least 1 of 10 selected diagnosed chronic conditions (arthritis, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, coronary heart disease, asthma, diabetes, hepatitis, hypertension, stroke, and weak or failing kidneys), and 27.2% of US adults had multiple chronic conditions in 2018. Although, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with special controls, the health risks associated with needle destroyers can be reduced, making the devices safer and more efficient.



Increasing Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections

The contamination in the needles and increasing incidences of infections and other surgical instruments, rising demand for efficient management of bio-hazard waste, and growing acceptance of needle destroyers in the healthcare sector will boost the market growth in the forecast period.The CDC estimates that around 385,000 injuries are caused due to contaminated needles and other sharps devices annually among hospital-based healthcare personnel.



Hospitals with other healthcare centers have observed promoting and innovating new infection control procedures to reduce infection cases because of using contaminated equipment.The increasing demand for maintenance of a clean, sanitized, and the sterilized area is nowadays a very important factor in preventing the spread of infectious diseases.



Needlesticks are a common occurrence in the health care profession.It is estimated that 600 000 to 800 000 needlestick injuries occur per year in the United States.



Increasing concerns about occupational exposures to viral diseases are expected to create a lucrative opportunity for market growth in the forecast period. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, approximately 5.6 million healthcare workers in the US are at risk of occupational exposure to bloodborne pathogens via needlestick or other sharps-related injuries.

Market Segmentation

Global Needle Destroyer market is segmented by type, distribution channel, end user, region, and competitional landscape.Based on type, the market can be divided into Electrical Needle Burner v/s Needle Syringe Destroyer.



Based on Distribution Channel, the market can be segmented into Direct Sales, Distributors/Suppliers, and Online.Based on End Users, the market can be segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, and Others.



Regionally, Europe dominated the market among Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Market Players

Millennium Surgical Corp, Bornemann Maschinenbau GmbH, GPC Medical Ltd., Amkay Products Private Limited, Invitro Biotech Ltd., Medtronic plc., Black Smith Surgical, Surgipro Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the Global Needle Destroyer Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Needle Destroyer market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Needle Destroyer Market, By Type:

o Electrical Needle Burner

o Needle Syringe Destroyer

• Needle Destroyer Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Direct Sales

o Distributors/Suppliers

o Online

• Needle Destroyer Market, By End User:

o Hospital & Clinics

o Ambulatory Care Centers

o Others

