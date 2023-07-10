Global Synthetic Biology Market Estimated to Hit $77.5 Billion by 2030: Synergy of AI and Synthetic Biology Creates Lucrative Growth Prospects

Dublin, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Biology: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Synthetic Biology estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$77.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 29.1% CAGR and reach US$35.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Enzymes segment is readjusted to a revised 26.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32.5% CAGR



The Synthetic Biology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 32.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.2% and 27.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 29.2% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 442 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $77.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic Poised to Drive Demand for Synthetic Biology

Synthetic Biologists Create Slow-Growing Version of COVID-19 as Vaccine Candidate

Role of Synthetic Biology in Combating COVID-19

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Synthetic Biology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Synthetic Biology - A New Interdisciplinary Field

Growing Importance of Synthetic Biology

Applications of Synthetic Biology

Synthetic Biology Tools

Technologies Involved

Market Outlook

Regional Landscape

Major Challenges and Concerns

Teaming R&D Funding & Potential to Alter Molecular Landscape Enable Global Synthetic Biology Market to Remain in High Spirits

Synthetic Biology to Radically Change the World for Good with Endless Applications

Competitive Landscape

Major Players by Industry Verticals

Select Market Participants

Synthetic Biology Startups Get Aggressive on Bioengineered Product Commercialization

Compelling Breakthroughs Drive Funding

Top Funded Synthetic Biology Startups in Q2 2020

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Synthetic Biology Market Witnesses Significant Rise in Investments

Importance of Synthetic Biology for Investments

Efforts from Leading Players Bodes Well for Market Growth

Patent Landscape Gets Richer

Synthetic Biology Patent Landscape by Assignee Countries (in %) : 2003-2020

Top 15 Patent Assignees in Synthetic Biology Domain: 2003-2018

Select Patent Assignees for Synthetic Biology in the US: 2019

Robotics and Workflow Automation Support Market Expansion

Advancements in Instrumentation Augurs Well

Improvements in Computer-Aided Biology

Fusion of AI and Synthetic Biology Expands Opportunities

Synthetic Biology Brings a Paradigm Shift in the Field of Biological Research

DNA Sequencing Plays an Important Role

Plummeting Cost of DNA Sequencing Bolsters Market Growth

Cost per Genome Sequencing: 2001-2020

Food Scarcity to Fuel Synthetic Biology Application in Agriculture

Select Companies Engaged in Making Food Using Synthetic Biology

Synthetic Biology Aids in Development of Exotic and Artificially Grown Meats and Proteins to Meet Future Food Demand

Growing Demand for GM Crops Opens Up Growth Avenues

Synthetic Biology-based Ingredients Gain Traction

Role of Synthetic Biology in Producing Plants with Desirable Characteristics

Synthetic Biology Gains Prominence in Biomedical Applications

Synthetic Genes Open up a New World of Drug Development

Synthetic Biology to Transform Healthcare with Captivating Advances in Biomedicine

Synthetic Biology Enables Creation of Advanced Biosensing Systems

Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio-Based Chemicals and Biofuels

Global Biofuels Market in US$ Billion: 2019 and 2024

Synthetic Biology Gains Importance as Focus on Carbon Recycling Increases

Synthetic Biology Disrupts the Cosmetics Sector

Capability of Synthetic Biology in Environmental Applications

Synthetic Biology Creates Buzz as Key Enabler of Exciting & Dynamic Applications for Diverse Domains

Synthetic Biology for Advanced, Multifunctional Materials

Genetically Engineered Fabrics and Sustainable Dyes Using Synthetic Biology to Transform Textile Industry

Select Synthetic Biology Offerings in Textile Industry

Personalized Medicine to Display Notable Leap Forward with Synthetic Biology

3D Bio-Printing

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

