Global Synthetic Biology Market Estimated to Hit $77.5 Billion by 2030: Synergy of AI and Synthetic Biology Creates Lucrative Growth Prospects

Dublin, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Biology: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Synthetic Biology estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$77.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Oligonucleotides & Synthetic DNA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 29.1% CAGR and reach US$35.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Enzymes segment is readjusted to a revised 26.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32.5% CAGR
The Synthetic Biology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 32.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 26.2% and 27.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 29.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 141 Featured) -
- Agilent Technologies, Inc
- Amyris, Inc
- Arzeda
- Atum
- Codexis, Inc
- Creative Enzymes
- Cyrus Biotechnology, Inc
- Editas Medicine, Inc
- Eurofins Genomics Blue Heron LLC
- Eurofins Scientific
- GENEWIZ, Inc
- GeneWorks Pty Ltd
- Genscript Biotech Corporation
- Ginkgo Bioworks
- Integrated Dna Technologies, Inc
- New England Biolabs
- Novozymes A/S
- OriGene Technologies, Inc
- Sanofi S.A.
- Synthego Corporation
- TeselaGen Biotechnology Inc
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
- Twist Bioscience
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|442
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$10.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$77.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|27.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Pandemic Poised to Drive Demand for Synthetic Biology
- Synthetic Biologists Create Slow-Growing Version of COVID-19 as Vaccine Candidate
- Role of Synthetic Biology in Combating COVID-19
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Synthetic Biology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Synthetic Biology - A New Interdisciplinary Field
- Growing Importance of Synthetic Biology
- Applications of Synthetic Biology
- Synthetic Biology Tools
- Technologies Involved
- Market Outlook
- Regional Landscape
- Major Challenges and Concerns
- Teaming R&D Funding & Potential to Alter Molecular Landscape Enable Global Synthetic Biology Market to Remain in High Spirits
- Synthetic Biology to Radically Change the World for Good with Endless Applications
- Competitive Landscape
- Major Players by Industry Verticals
- Select Market Participants
- Synthetic Biology Startups Get Aggressive on Bioengineered Product Commercialization
- Compelling Breakthroughs Drive Funding
- Top Funded Synthetic Biology Startups in Q2 2020
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Synthetic Biology Market Witnesses Significant Rise in Investments
- Importance of Synthetic Biology for Investments
- Efforts from Leading Players Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Patent Landscape Gets Richer
- Synthetic Biology Patent Landscape by Assignee Countries (in %) : 2003-2020
- Top 15 Patent Assignees in Synthetic Biology Domain: 2003-2018
- Select Patent Assignees for Synthetic Biology in the US: 2019
- Robotics and Workflow Automation Support Market Expansion
- Advancements in Instrumentation Augurs Well
- Improvements in Computer-Aided Biology
- Fusion of AI and Synthetic Biology Expands Opportunities
- Synthetic Biology Brings a Paradigm Shift in the Field of Biological Research
- DNA Sequencing Plays an Important Role
- Plummeting Cost of DNA Sequencing Bolsters Market Growth
- Cost per Genome Sequencing: 2001-2020
- Food Scarcity to Fuel Synthetic Biology Application in Agriculture
- Select Companies Engaged in Making Food Using Synthetic Biology
- Synthetic Biology Aids in Development of Exotic and Artificially Grown Meats and Proteins to Meet Future Food Demand
- Growing Demand for GM Crops Opens Up Growth Avenues
- Synthetic Biology-based Ingredients Gain Traction
- Role of Synthetic Biology in Producing Plants with Desirable Characteristics
- Synthetic Biology Gains Prominence in Biomedical Applications
- Synthetic Genes Open up a New World of Drug Development
- Synthetic Biology to Transform Healthcare with Captivating Advances in Biomedicine
- Synthetic Biology Enables Creation of Advanced Biosensing Systems
- Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio-Based Chemicals and Biofuels
- Global Biofuels Market in US$ Billion: 2019 and 2024
- Synthetic Biology Gains Importance as Focus on Carbon Recycling Increases
- Synthetic Biology Disrupts the Cosmetics Sector
- Capability of Synthetic Biology in Environmental Applications
- Synthetic Biology Creates Buzz as Key Enabler of Exciting & Dynamic Applications for Diverse Domains
- Synthetic Biology for Advanced, Multifunctional Materials
- Genetically Engineered Fabrics and Sustainable Dyes Using Synthetic Biology to Transform Textile Industry
- Select Synthetic Biology Offerings in Textile Industry
- Personalized Medicine to Display Notable Leap Forward with Synthetic Biology
- 3D Bio-Printing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y93ab
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment