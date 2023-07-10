New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trail Camera Market– Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474248/?utm_source=GNW

The global trail camera market is anticipated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for outdoor wildlife security and increasing hunting, tourism, and wildlife research endeavors in heavily wooded areas.

Trail cameras are efficient equipment for tracking wild animals in their natural habitat.Trail cameras are powered by batteries and are waterproof.



They instantly record videos using infrared technology for a variety of purposes.Landowners, hunters, wildlife enthusiasts, and professional photographers all use trail cameras to gather information about wildlife covertly.



The camera can be left unattended by users such as hunters to monitor the game and can be set to shoot pictures or videos at set intervals or whenever motion is sensed. According to North Carolina State University, in the US, around 11.5 million individuals go hunting annually. That represents less than 4% of the entire country.

Growing Security Concerns in Commercial and Residential Areas Fuels the Market Growth

Growing security concerns in both business, as well as residential sector is driving the global trail camera market globally.These cameras are used frequently all over the world since they are readily available, utilize less power, are highly portable, can operate on batteries, and are less expensive than CCTV sets.



For instance, The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC), the provincial police force for Newfoundland and Labrador, reports that some cabins and homeowners have devised an efficient method of apprehending potential burglars on the west coast.Trail cameras, which have historically been used to monitor hunting grounds, are now being employed by certain landowners as a low-cost security system.



Therefore, trail camera is used in the residential and commercial sector for various reasons, such as preventing thieves, which drives the global market for trail cameras.

Increasing Number of Product Launches Boosts the Market Growth

Companies are launching new products in order to attract customers, which will increase the demand and growth of the trail camera market globally.For instance, in 2022, Reolink launched the Keen sub-brand, which focuses on producing portable trail cameras ideal for primarily monitoring animals, and this is crucial in reservations, parks, and wildlife sanctuaries as animals won’t be startled or bothered by humans.



The focus is to preserve 4G cellular connectivity and battery life while also hiding the IR LEDs and using a camouflage pattern of the camera.The ability to pan and tilt the camera while standing a distance away is still crucial since it enables users to acquire a 360-degree view of their surroundings.



Additionally, in 2022, Campark introduced its TC-Series of trail cameras to improve the quality of their nighttime image and videos.While keeping the 4K HD native video, the TC05 model enhances picture clarity.



The camera can capture 48MP photos, has a night trigger range of up to 65 feet (20 meters), comes with a 120° wide-angle lens, and triggers instantaneously after motion is detected in less than 0.2 seconds. Hence, this factor is projected to further fuel the market growth.

Strategic Acquisitions & Partnerships Among Companies Drive the Market Growth

Several trail camera companies are focusing on improving their strategies in order to expand their services through mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, etc.For instance, in 2021, Good Sportsman Marketing Outdoor acquired Plano Synergy’s hunting accessories and archery brands.



GSM Outdoors deals in outdoor and sporting consumer goods businesses.The premier outdoor and sporting consumer goods company, GSM Outdoors, also sold trail cameras and was established to fulfill the needs of avid sportsmen.



Therefore, such factors are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Rising Consumer Spending on Wildlife Research & Monitoring Activities

Spending on wildlife research and monitoring is projected to increase, which is expected to drive the global trail camera market.Demand is expected to increase even more when the product’s application range is broadened for outdoor security.



Increasing wildlife monitoring programs is also essential for promoting product usage, which promotes market expansion.The employment of this product in scientific research is very widespread among biologists and zoologists.



The International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List contains a total of 41,415 species as of 2022, 16,306 of which are threatened with extinction as endangered species.This is an increase from 16,118 in 2021.



The trail camera is used by various countries for wildlife monitoring, such as the Blue Belt program of the UK government for ocean wildlife monitoring, which aims to enhance marine protection throughout the four million square kilometers of ocean in overseas territories. The UK contributed close to USD 25.84 million to this program.

Market Segmentation

The global trail camera market is segmented into product type, pixel size, application, distribution channel, and region.Based on the product type, the market is segmented into standard and wireless trail cameras.



Based on pixel size, the market is segmented into 5-8 MP, 8-10 MP, and 10-12 MP.Based on application, the market is segmented into hunting activities, wildlife monitoring activities, and others (security).



Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online. The market analysis also studies regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation.

Company Profile

Good Sportsman Marketing, LLC (Wildgame Innovations), Browning Trail Cameras, Visa Outdoor Operations LLC, Quebec Inc. (Spypoint), Covert Scouting Cameras, LLC., RECONYX, INC., Cuddeback, Blaser Group GmbH (Minox), Boly Inc., Orion Systems Integrators, LLC are the major market players in the global platform that lead the market of the trail camera globally.



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global trail camera market.



