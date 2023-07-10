Enhancing Product Quality: Surface Inspection Market to Flourish with US$ 7.6 Billion in Revenue by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Persistence Market Research (PMR) predicts sales of surface inspection solutions to reach US$ 3.7 billion in 2023. The market is likely to exhibit 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

The market is set top US$ 7.6 billion by 2033-end. The computer-based deployment division of surface inspection market is anticipated to monopolize the global market during the forecast period. It is estimated to propel at 7.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

The surface inspection industry has witnessed several trends and drivers over the past few years. One significant trend in this market is the increasing demand for automated surface inspection solutions. As industries look for cost-effective and time-efficient ways to inspect surfaces, automated surface inspection solutions have become a popular choice.

Another trend is the adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) in surface inspection systems. With the help of AI, surface inspection solutions can detect surface defects and anomalies with greater accuracy and efficiency. This helps reduce operating costs for users.

Advancement in technology such as image processing, artificial intelligence, and deep learning have significantly improved capabilities of these systems. They can now detect and classify defects with high accuracy and reliability.

Growing demand for quality assurance in manufacturing processes is one of the primary drivers of the surface inspection market. Businesses are looking for ways to reduce defects, eliminate errors and improve the overall quality of their products. Surface inspection solutions provide an efficient way to achieve this goal.

The demand for 3D surface systems is also expected to drive sales in the surface inspection industry during the forecast period. These systems capture and analyse three-dimensional data, allowing for more comprehensive defect detection and measurement. They are particularly useful in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics.

Different sectors have unique surface inspection requirements. As a result, there is a trend towards the development of industry-specific solutions tailored to address specific needs. This includes solutions for sectors like automotive, electronics, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, and more.

The stringent regulations set by governments and industry bodies regarding product quality and safety are also driving the surface inspection industry. The need to comply with these regulations is driving the adoption of surface inspection solutions across several verticals.

Rise of Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to drive the demand for intelligent surface inspection systems that can integrate with other automated manufacturing processes. Increasing demand for high-quality products and regulatory compliance is expected to keep demand high through the forecast period. These factors are anticipated to present key revenue generating opportunities for manufacturers over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Surface Inspection Market Report:

The global surface inspection industry is projected to be valued at US$ 3.7 billion in the year 2023.

in the year 2023. The United Sates is set to reach US$ 2.4 billion in the global surface inspection industry by 2033.

in the global surface inspection industry by 2033. China is likely to surpass 8.2% CAGR in the market between 2023 and 2033.

in the market between 2023 and 2033. By deployment type, computer-based segment is expected to expand at 7.2% CAGR in between 2023 and 2033

in between 2023 and 2033 Based on surface type, 3D division is poised soar at 7.1% CAGR in the global market from 2023 to 2033.

“Growing demand for automated surface inspection in manufacturing processes is likely to drive sales through 2033. Manufacturers are offering innovative and customized solutions to specific industries and for different surface types to increase their customer base.” – says a lead analyst at PMR

Who is Winning?

Key players in the surface inspection market are adopting various strategies to succeed in the competitive industry. These strategies include mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product innovation and differentiation.

Top Key players in surface inspection market include Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Inc, Basler AG, ISRA Vision AG (Atlas Copco), Ametek, Inc, VITRONIC Machine Vision, Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.

In terms of mergers and acquisitions, companies are acquiring smaller players to expand their product offerings and market share. They are also implementing product innovation and differentiation as important strategies for companies to stay competitive in the market. Key players are investing heavily in research and development to develop innovative surface inspection systems with unique features and functionalities.

Recent development:

In December 2022, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation introduced the LS9600, a novel technology for detecting particles and faults on non-patterned wafer areas.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation introduced the LS9600, a novel technology for detecting particles and faults on non-patterned wafer areas. In October 2021, Ametek Surface Vision has introduced a variety of specialist system support services to ensure that its auditing and tracking solutions operate at peak performance for the duration of their lives. The newly formed AMECare Performance Services are expected to help clients throughout their system lifecycles, according to the business.

