Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market revenue to cross USD 3.12 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~10% from 2023 to 2035. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of ~USD 3,120 million by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 2,100 million in the year 2022 backed by the increasing prevalence of blood cancer and genetic disorders worldwide as hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is viewed as a more effective and long-term solution for treating blood cancer and other genetic disorders. For instance, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's facts and statistics report that 90,390 Americans were anticipated to be affected by lymphoma in 2021 (8,830 Hodgkin lymphomas and 81,560 non-Hodgkin lymphomas).

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3937

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation has been increasingly used as an effective way to treat lymphoma, owing to its ability to help the body rebuild its immune system. This helps to reduce the risk of recurrence and enhances the chances of survival for those affected by the disease. Moreover, the increased number of people suffering from blood cancers is attributed to a combination of environmental factors, lifestyle choices, and genetics. Additionally, the increased prevalence of cancer screening has helped detect blood cancers earlier, leading to an increase in reported cases. Hence, such a factor is projected to drive market growth in the coming years.





Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to grow at the highest rate

The Bone marrow transplant (BMT) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the next few years

Market in Asia Pacific to propel at highest growth

Increasing Demand for Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplants to Boost Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of blood-related disorders and the growing awareness about the advantages associated with hematopoietic stem cell transplants are anticipated to provide a boost to market growth. Improved methods for collecting and storing cells, as well as medical advances that have improved outcomes for patients, have contributed to a rise in the number of hematopoietic stem cell transplants. It was observed that more than 50,000 allogeneic transplants are performed worldwide each year, signaling an exponential increase in HCT activity. Also, there were 22,000 HCT procedures performed in the United States in 2020 and reported to CIBMTR. There were 4,860 unrelated transplants and 4,150 related transplants (23% of those listed). Additionally, increasing investments in stem cell research and the development of innovative stem cell-based therapies are also expected to fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, the development of novel stem cell technologies, such as induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology, the rising government initiatives to promote stem cell research, and the increasing number of public cord blood banks are projected to provide an impetus to market growth over the forecast period.

Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market: Regional Overview

The hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rising Prevalence of Blood Related Disorders to Spur Market the Growth in the North America Region

The hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market in the North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2035, backed by the increasing prevalence of cancer and other blood-related disorders such as leukemia and lymphoma and rising awareness about the effectiveness of hematopoietic stem cells in cancer treatment among the population. It is estimated that about 59,610 new cases of leukemia (all kinds) and 23,710 deaths from leukemia (all kinds) are reported in the U.S. as of 2023, according to the American Cancer Society. Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is expected to cause about 20,380 new cases in 2023 and approximately 11,310 deaths in adults. HSCT involves extracting stem cells from the patient's bone marrow or from a donor and then using those stem cells to replace the unhealthy cells in the patient's body. This helps to restore the patient's blood cell count and can provide a long-term solution for blood-related disorders. Moreover, the presence of highly qualified healthcare professionals, growing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and increasing research activities are further contributing to the growth of this hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market in the region. Highly qualified healthcare professionals are able to identify and diagnose conditions that require stem cell transplants more accurately and efficiently, while growing investments and research activities are contributing to the development of new and more effective treatments. This is helping to make stem cell transplants more accessible to a larger number of people, driving up demand and contributing to market growth in the region.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-3937

A Huge Base of Geriatrics Suffering from Cancer to Drive Market Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2035, backed by the rising geriatric population as an aging population is more susceptible to chronic and acute diseases that require extensive treatment and are more likely to require stem cell transplants. According to estimates, 18% of China's population was 60 years and older by 2020. Also, as of 2021, India has nearly 140 million elderly people (67 million males and 73 million females), and it is expected to grow by another 57 million in 2031. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of cancer and other diseases in this population has increased the demand for stem cell transplants, thus driving this market. In addition, the prevalence of cancer in the older population is growing owing to a variety of factors, including increased exposure to environmental toxins, changes in lifestyle, and a weakened immune system from aging. Hematopoietic stem cell transplants are seen as a possible way to replace damaged or diseased cells in the elderly body with healthy ones. This can help reduce the spread of cancer and the mortality rate associated with it. Further, as a result of increased improvements in HSCT treatment for primary immune deficiency disorders (PID) among children in countries such as India and China, the region is expected to have significant growth opportunities. For instance, in an Indian study of 230 children who underwent HSCT for PID between the ages of 12 months and 14 months, severe combined immunodeficiency (25%) and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (25%) were the most frequent diagnoses. The infant survival rate was 60%, while the rate for children older than one year was 75%.

Purchase Copy of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/purchage/purchase_product.php?token=3937

Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Segmentation by Disease Type

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Hodgkin Lymphoma

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

Others

The multiple myeloma segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035, owing to the increasing number of multiple myeloma incidences and the growing availability of stem cell transplantation therapies for this disease. Additionally, several clinical trials and preclinical developments are being undertaken to map the efficacy of stem cell transplantation in multiple myeloma. Myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow plasma cells. According to estimates, more than 117,000 people worldwide died from multiple myeloma in 2020. There were approximately 12,500 deaths from this disease in the United States in 2022 (8,750 men and 5,500 women). It is estimated that multiple myeloma represents 10 to 17% of all blood cancers, with a rate of newly diagnosed cases of myeloma of 8 per 100,000 men and women per year. Also, a gradual increase in myeloma incidence has been observed in urban India. Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) can be used to treat multiple myeloma by replacing the bone marrow that has been damaged by the cancerous cells. This treatment can be used to help reduce tumor burden and can also be used to restore normal blood cell production. In addition, the availability of advanced technologies, such as CAR T-cell therapy, and the increasing investments by pharmaceutical companies in multiple myeloma treatments are expected to drive segment growth in the coming years.

Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Segmentation by Application

Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT)

Peripheral Blood Stem Cells Transplant (PBSCT)

Cord Blood Transplant (CBT)

Others

The bone marrow transplant (BMT) segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035 owing to its high success rates in treating a wide range of blood disorders such as leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. It was observed that there is a much higher success rate of 85% to 90% for BMTs performed on patients suffering from nonmalignant diseases. Approximately 57% to 70% of patients with acute leukemia in remission who receive transplants from related donors experience success after BMT. The stem cells used in BMT are extracted from a compatible donor, which can be either an allogeneic donor or an autologous donor. The stem cells are capable of regenerating healthy blood cells and repairing damaged tissue, resulting in a positive outcome for the patient. Additionally, BMT is used to treat a variety of other diseases, such as sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, and immune deficiency disorders. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of blood disorders and the availability of advanced technologies and novel treatments are also expected to drive the growth of the BMT segment.

Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Segmentation by Transplant Type

Allogeneic

Autologous

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global hematopoietic stem cells transplantation market that are profiled by Research Nester are Lonza Group Ltd., Escape Therapeutics, Inc., Regen BioPharma, Inc., ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc., CSG-BIO Company, Inc. (CellSave), CBR Systems, Inc., Pluristem Inc., Global Cord Blood Corporation, ViaCord, LLC, Cynata Therapeutics Limited, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Global Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market

The Lonza Group announced a collaboration with HaemaLogiX Ltd. for the manufacturing of KappaMab, a drug candidate for multiple myeloma. The collaboration will enable Lonza to leverage HaemaLogiX’s proprietary drug development and manufacturing technology to produce a high-potency biologic drug candidate for multiple myeloma quickly and cost-effectively.

A partnership with CDMO has been forged by ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. to make Cell and Gene Therapy accessible to as many patients as possible. This partnership will allow ThermoGenesis to leverage CDMO's expertise in designing, developing and commercializing innovative cell and gene therapy products.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.











