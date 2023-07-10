Agrochemicals Market Is Set to Exceed US$ 380.8 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 4.3%: MarketResearch.biz Report

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of revenue, the Global Agrochemicals Market is estimated to exceed USD 380.8 Billion by 2032 From USD 252.6 Bn in 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

Agrochemicals are chemicals used in agriculture to increase crop yields, safeguard crops against weeds, diseases, and pests, and, most importantly, improve soil fertility soil.

Key Takeaway:

By product type, the fertilizers segment leads the market with the highest revenue share of 60%.

The rising population has led to a change in food consumption patterns and a subsequent rise in food demand. This has led to a tremendous increase in demand for agrochemicals. Moreover, growing animal husbandry and animal feed sectors are fuelling the market's growth over the forecasted period. Also, technological advancements in agriculture and the launch of advanced agrochemicals will fuel market growth.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Agrochemicals Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the Agrochemicals market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing global population: There has been a significant rise in population in recent years. The tremendous rise in population is directly related to changes in food consumption patterns. The increasing population is directly proportional to the rise in food demand. Therefore, increasing food demand is expected to fuel agrochemical demand during the projection period, as they are an essential component of agriculture and food security.

According to several sources, the land used for agriculture worldwide has decreased recently. Only 12% of the world's land surface is used for crop production, and there is little room for further agricultural land expansion, according to the FAO's resource forecast for 2050. Thus, a decrease in arable land will likely fuel the demand for agrochemicals during the forecast period, as they play a crucial role in enhancing soil fertility.

Top Trends in Global Agrochemicals Market

Development of environment-friendly agrochemicals and use of precision agriculture techniques

There is an increasing focus on developing more environmentally friendly agrochemicals that have minimal impact on non-target organisms. These products offer effective pest control service while minimizing risks to human health and the environment. Moreover, precision agriculture techniques, including remote sensing, drones, and satellite imagery, are being employed to optimize the application of agrochemicals. Therefore, the development of environment-friendly agrochemicals and precision agriculture techniques are new emerging trends expected to contribute to market growth during the projection period.

Market Growth

An increase in food demand is a key factor driving agrochemical demand. Also, growing animal husbandry and feed technology sectors stimulate the market's growth during the projected time. Furthermore, strategic investments and the launch of advanced agrochemicals will propel market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the market by accounting for a significant revenue share of 32%. The market growth in the region is driven by the presence of major countries such as India, China, and Japan, which are top producers of agricultural goods. North America is likely to grow rapidly during the projection period. Rising demand for food has led to increased demand for high agricultural output. It is a major factor driving agrochemical demand over the estimated period.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Bayer CropScience AG, Adama Agricultural Solutions, Corteva Agriscience AG, Huntsman International LLC, Croda International Plc, FMC Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, Nufarm, and Other Key Players.

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 252.6 Bn Market Size (2032) US$ 380.8 Bn CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 4.3% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 32% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The rising global population and decreasing arable land drive the demand for Agrochemicals.

The population of the planet is growing exponentially. In the next three decades, the global population is projected to grow by about 2 billion people, from the present 8 billion to 9.7 billion in 2050, with a potential peak of nearly 10.4 billion in the middle of the 2080s, according to World Population Prospects 2022. The rise in the global population is leading to an increase in food demand. It is expected to fuel the demand for agrochemicals during the projection period. Also, a decrease in cultivable or arable land is expected to promote the demand for agrochemicals, as they play a crucial role in enhancing soil fertility and increasing crop production.

Market Restraints

Toxic effects and environmental concerns associated with agrochemicals

Many agrochemicals are extremely harmful to both people and animals when they are concentrated. For instance, while anhydrous ammonia, a gaseous fertilizer, is generally safe for people in low concentrations, it can be lethal in high amounts and float across great distances. Thus, toxic effects associated with agrochemicals may limit the market growth during the projected period. Also, undesirable environmental effects are expected to have a negative impact on the adoption of agrochemicals.

Market Opportunities

Increase in NUE for increasing fertilizer efficacy.

To meet both the present and future food demand, there is a need to improve crop yields by increasing nutrient utilization to a significant extent. This can be achieved by increasing NUE. Thus, using NUE is key to enhancing the efficacy of fertilizers and is likely to boost the market growth during the projection period and provide new growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

Report Segmentation of the Agrochemicals Market

By Product Type Insight

Fertilizers lead the product type segment by accounting for a major revenue share in the market. A growing emphasis on improving agricultural productivity and developing efficient and targeted fertilizers are key factors driving the segment's growth during the projection period. Also, pesticides are expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. An increased risk of pest infestation due to high agricultural production is a major factor stimulating the demand for pesticides during the estimated period.

By Application Insight

The cereal & grains segment is anticipated to lead the application segment over the forecasted period. Increased consumption of cereals and grains, along with the development of new agrochemicals and technological advancements, are key factors driving the segment's growth. Moreover, the fruits & vegetables segment will likely grow rapidly during the estimated period. Rising demand for high-quality fruits and vegetables is likely to fuel agrochemical demand during the projection period.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Fertilizers Nitrogenous Fertilizer Phosphatic Fertilizer Potassic Fertilizer



Pesticides Insecticides Herbicides Fungicides Other Pesticides

Plant Growth Regulators

By Application

Cereal & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Applications

Key Regions

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The global Agrochemicals market is highly competitive and comprises several market players. The market is growing rapidly due to rising demand for increasing agricultural output using agrochemicals. Additionally, technological investments, new strategic agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and the launch of new products by key market players will likely positively impact market growth in the upcoming years.

BASF SE

The DOW Chemical Company

Bayer CropScience AG

Adama Agricultural Solutions

Corteva Agriscience AG

Huntsman International LLC

Croda International Plc

FMC Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

Nufarm

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Agrochemicals Market

February 2023: Best Agrolife, i.e., BAL, an Indian agrochemical firm, expanded its product line by launching six new formulations: Promos, Amito, Propique, Doddy, Ghotu, and Headshot, in addition to their already existing star brands Citigen and Vistara. BAL also used the launch occasion to raise awareness about the benefits of its product range and to enlighten the audience about how the company is effectively altering India's agriculture industry.

June 2022: UPL Limited, a global provider of innovative crop solutions to farmers & agribusinesses, launched new pesticides in India containing Flupyrimin-a, a patented active ingredient specifically designed to target toxic rice pests. Flupyrimin offers residual control effective against major rice pests such as the yellow stem borer (YSB) and brown plant hopper (BPH).

