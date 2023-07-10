New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Shock Absorption Running Shoes Market– Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474245/?utm_source=GNW

Segmented By Product Type (Men Shock Absorption Running Shoes and Women Shock Absorption Running Shoes). By Application (Daily Life Running, Tournament and Outdoor Enthusiasts). By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Multi-Branded Stores, Exclusive Stores, Specialty Stores, Online, Others (Direct Sales, Distributors & Dealers)), By Region, Competition



The global shock absorption running shoe market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to factors such as the rise in the number of trail running events and the growing awareness regarding the benefits associated with this product, such as reducing stress levels, etc. These factors will accelerate the market during the forecast period.

Shock absorption running shoes are designed with a mechanism that helps to absorb the shock of each step, thereby lowering the stress placed on the foot and ankle.This is advantageous for those who experience chronic pain in these areas.



This is expected to encourage market growth throughout the projection period.

Shock absorption running shoes are technologically sound, which helps reduce the impact on the feet, knees, hips, ankles, and back, stopping numerous injury-causing factors in their tracks. As a result, it gives a comfortable and fluid running stride while minimizing strain on the body.

Moreover, the growing popularity of marathons and other running events around the world is expected to increase the demand for shock-absorption running shoes.Some of the other factors driving this market include an increasing level of change in the lifestyle of consumers, the growing participation of women in sports activities, the rising trend of online purchasing, etc.



The increased penetration of smartphones and mobile internet connectivity have surged the online sales of these products over the past few years.

Additionally, new product launches and technological innovations are anticipated to contribute to the market growth during the projection period.For instance, in 2022, Huntsman collaborated with Joe Nimble and Footwear Innovation Lab GmbH over a high-performance running shoe.



Also, Joe Nimble’s Ultreya launched a new shoe that claims to help reduce the chance of pain and injury while providing added comfort to marathon and long-distance runners.Similarly, in 2022, ASICS Corporation launched new shock absorption running shoes, ‘ASICS Superblast,’ which are convenient for long runs and workouts.



Hence, the market for shock-absorbing running shoes will continue to expand at an accelerated rate during the forecast period.

North America has been observing a rise in demand for shock-absorption running shoes in the past few years.This is in accordance with the increased number of marathons and sports-related events in the region.



For, instances there are a total of 152 Major League sports franchises (MLB, NHL, NFL, NBA & MLS) in North America that are spread across 52 cities in the United States and Canada.Also, people in this region are increasingly spending on shoes.



In December 2021, consumer spending on footwear increased by 20.5%, compared to December 2020, according to the Footwear Distribution and Retailers of America.

Increasing Participation in Outdoor Activities Fuel the Market Growth

Nowadays, people are more interested in outdoor and sports activities such as hiking, wildlife views, camping, and hanging out at local places. According to the Outdoor Foundation’s 2022, more than half (54%) of Americans aged six and older engaged in at least one outdoor activity in 2021, and the number of people participating in outdoor recreation increased by 2.2 percent to 164.2 million. Additionally, 46.5 percent of all participants in outdoor activities are women aged six and older. These are the factors that will lead the market growth of shock absorption running shoes over the forecast period.

Rising Awareness about the Health Benefits Boosting the Market Growth

The growing awareness about the health benefits of shock absorption running shoes will lead to market growth, owing to the rising safety concerns among people, such as the risk of injury, alleviating pain in the ankle, impact on the joints, etc.These shoes help to increase shoe grip, reduce the possibility of cramps, and absorb the brunt of the impact.



These are the characteristics that will fuel the shock absorption running shoe market growth in the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation

The shock absorption running shoe market is segmented based on product type, application, and distribution channel.Based on product type, the market is divided into men shock absorption running shoes and women’s shock absorption running shoes.



Based on application, the market is divided into daily life running, tournament, and outdoor enthusiasts. Based on distribution channels, the market is fragmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, multi-branded stores, exclusive stores, specialty stores, online, and others (direct sales, distributors & dealers.).

Company Profiles

Nike Inc., ASICS Corporation, New Balance Athletics Inc, Brooks Sports, Inc., Adidas AG, Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Wolverine World Wide Inc, VF Outdoor LLC (The North Face), ANTA Sports Products Limited, Topo Athletic, LLC, are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the growth of the global shock absorption running shoe market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global shock absorption running shoe market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Global Shock Absorption Running Shoes Market, By Product Type:

o Men Shock Absorption Running Shoes

o Women Shock Absorption Running Shoes

• Global Shock Absorption Running Shoes Market, By Application:

o Daily Life Running

o Tournament

o Outdoor Enthusiasts

• Global Shock Absorption Running Shoes Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

o Multi-Branded Stores

o Exclusive Stores

o Specialty Stores

o Online

o Others

• Global Shock Absorption Running Shoes Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global shock absorption running shoe market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474245/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________