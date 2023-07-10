New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Green Coffee Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474244/?utm_source=GNW

)), By Region, Competition



The global green coffee market size and share are anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period.The rising demand for plant-based dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverages has directly impacted the global green coffee industry in a positive way.



Growing demand for specialty coffee in developed and developing nations will cause the industry to grow. Therefore, growing awareness among consumers of the significance of green coffee is constantly on boost.

However, green coffee drinks are considered the most innovative coffee product of the twenty-first century due to the rise in healthy obsessions.Before 2014, just a tiny portion of the worldwide specialty coffee market was made up of green coffee, which was not financially viable.



However, practically every region of the world has witnessed a major rise in the volume of its consumption in recent years.

With more than 70% of the global production volume, Arabica coffee is the most popular with the highest consumption.Arabica coffee’s origin and diversity are concentrated in Ethiopia.



According to the USDA, more than 4.5 million smallholder coffee farmers and an additional 15–20 million people depend on this business in Ethiopia.

The demand for green coffee has also expanded in the European region in recent years.It is mainly due to the local population’s growing desire for products that support and improve customers’ health.



The EU member states’ governments support environmental-friendly products, which has led to a rise in the demand for green coffee in this region.According to data from the International Coffee Organization (ICO), Europe consumed close to 3,244 thousand tons of green coffee in 2020–2021, where 2,480 thousand tons of green coffee were consumed by the EU and Switzerland combined.



In contrast, over the same period, the United States of America drank 1,619 thousand tons of green coffee. With the fact that the European green coffee market is already developed and saturated, demand is anticipated to be broadly steady over time.

Furthermore, the demand for coffee is also soaring within the Middle East region, as the country like Saudi Arabian coffee imports increased by 42.8% between 2008 and 2019, according to ICO. Similarly, Turkey’s imports increased by almost 193%, while the United Arab Emirates saw a staggering 249% increase. Low alcohol consumption and high purchasing power make for the ideal environment for the successful and rapid growth of the coffee market.

Growing Popularity of Nutraceuticals and Nutritional Supplements Aiding the Green Coffee Market Growth

The green coffee market analysis is expected to expand due to the growing health consciousness to satisfy particular needs linked to the high rates of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular illness, as well as the rising popularity of green coffee.Consumer buying behavior has recently seen a widespread trend toward choosing nutrient-dense product categories that improve overall physical wellness.



The green coffee bean’s inherent detoxifying properties aid in removing toxins, pollutants, extra fat, and cholesterol from the body.It has antioxidants and necessary nutrients that protect the body from the harm caused by free radicals.



It is well recognized that free radicals raise the chance of developing cancer and other chronic diseases.In the foreseeable future, it is anticipated that this tendency will persist.



Moreover, customers’ interest in nutraceuticals and other health supplements has increased over the past few years.

Growing Popularity Among Various Developed Nations Aiding the Market Growth

A significant factor affecting the market’s growth is the accelerating demand and continuously growing support from Asian countries for these green coffees.The region’s consumption of nutraceuticals and dietary supplements has been significantly influenced by the region’s aging population, thereby supporting the rising demand for coffee bean extracts.



Millennials in the area would consume more coffee due to the growing trend of eating out and drinking Western food and beverages.The rise in popularity of instant beverages during the pandemic is likely to fuel regional market expansion over the coming years.



For example, Japan drank almost no coffee 70 years ago. However, since 1950, more and more people started to drink coffee, and today the nation is one of the biggest coffee-consuming markets, importing more than 8 million bags of green coffee every year.

Side-Effects of Green Coffee Can Hinder the Market Growth.

Regardless of their awareness of the proper product dosage, people are growing more anxious about losing weight.Although in smaller proportions than ordinary coffee, green coffee does contain caffeine.



One cup of green coffee has between 25 and 50 percent less caffeine than one cup of regular coffee. However, taking a lot of green coffee may result in adverse effects from caffeine, such as headaches, agitation, anxiety, and irregular heartbeat.

Uneven Temperature is affecting Green Coffee Production.

It is getting harder to maintain production to meet rising demand as a result of the changing climate.Increasing temperatures, erratic precipitation, and more frequent and intense extreme weather events are predicted to make some coffee-growing regions less suitable or even completely unsuitable.



According to some regional studies, the production of Arabica and Robusta will consume up to 75% and 60% of the land, respectively, the remaining arable land by 2050. Because 60% of the land that would be suitable for coffee production in 2050 is currently covered by forests, new crop areas will be developed to meet the growing demand for coffee at the expense of the forests.

Market Segmentation

The global green coffee market is segmented based on type, category, end-use, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.Based on type, the market is further fragmented into Arabica and Robusta.



Based on the category the market is categorized into instant green coffee premix, green coffee bean, and green coffee powder. Based on end use, the market is segmented into retail, coffee cafes, and others (food service, etc.). Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, departmental stores, specialty shops, online, and others (direct sales, distributors/dealers sales, etc.). The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, which is divided among North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Keurig Green Mountain Inc., The Bean Coffee Company, Merchants of Green Coffee Inc., Hamburg Harbor Coffee Co., S.A. Herbal Bioactives LLP (Bixa), DPL Trading, Inc. (Micro Ingredients), Klatch Coffee Inc., Shri Vinayak Group. (GreenBrrew), Feyn Foods (OPC) Private Limited (Nutriwish) and Neumann Kaffee Gruppe (NKG) are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global green coffee industry. To remain competitive in the market, companies are focusing on merger and acquisition tactics to retain a larger market share. For instance, the Green Coffee Company is a market leader that actively invests in strategic alliances to expand its geographic reach and solidify the company’s position in the global market. For instance, the business announced the completion of its initial USD 9.6 million Series B funding round in December 2021. More than 180 different people have now invested in the company.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global green coffee market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Green Coffee Market, By Type:

o Arabica

o Robusta

• Green Coffee Market, By Category:

o Instant Green Coffee Premix

o Green Coffee Bean

o Green Coffee Powder

• Green Coffee Market, By End Use:

o Retail

o Coffee Cafes

o Others

• Green Coffee Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

o Departmental Stores

o Specialty Shops

o Online

o Others

• Green Coffee Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Poland

Netherlands

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Malaysia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Iran

South Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Israel



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global green coffee market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474244/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________