False Eyelashes Market– Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

The global false eyelashes market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to increasing demand for makeup products, a growing number of product launches, and the rising popularity of false eyelashes among the younger population.

False lashes are designed to draw attention to the eyes.They are joined to the eyelid just above the lashes with temporary glue.



Women use false eyelashes to thicken their upper lashes.The individual, group, or strip false eyelashes are offered in multipack containers of false eyelashes.



Individual or group lashes, thin or at the outside part of the eyelid, work well to create a specific impression. A skilled beautician can apply natural fake eyelashes, which are typically semi-permanent.

Following the escalating fashion trends, millennials and young people have increased their use of fake eyelashes.Additionally, salons and beauty practitioners employ fake eyelashes for wedding cosmetics.



Today., numerous manufacturers offer fake eyelashes equipped with synthetic and silk hair for party and club attire.

Social Media Usage for Promotion Fuels the Market Growth

Businesses have heavily relied on social media influencers to build their brand’s reputation among consumers.Public personalities routinely promote these goods on YouTube, Instagram, or other social media platforms; some even publish videos on how to use them correctly.



For instance, Doe Lashes uses Twitter to connect with influencers and solicit their endorsement and product reviews.Influencers are offered products by the brand to review.



Influencers decide whether to review a product or not and then accordingly write these reviews.Also, HUDA Beauty promoted its products on Instagram.



HUDA Beauty is the most-followed beauty brand on Instagram, with more than 50 million followers, so it’s no surprise that their digital approach is strong. Huda Kattan, a financier-turned-makeup artist, launched the company. What began as a high-end lash brand has now grown into a billion-dollar enterprise. Therefore, social media is one of the critical factors in increasing the demand and growth of the false eyelashes market globally.

Increasing the Number of Product Launches Fuels the Market Growth

Companies are launching new products to attract customers, thereby increasing the global demand and growth of the false lashes market.KISS has introduced a brand-new product to its exquisite cosmetics line.



Without the drama of an average false lash, the new "My Lash But Better" fake eyelashes provide wearable daily volume.With the help of cutting-edge Superfine Band Technology, customers won’t be able to feel or see the band, making these the ideal everyday-wear lashes.



This product released by the brand is easy to use and essential for any makeup bag.Tresluce introduced a 15-piece collection that includes an eyeshadow palette, vibrant liners, brushes, fake lashes, and lash accessories.



Three fake eyelashes, such as 3D Sueo, 5D Fantasy, and 6D Deseo, were included in the launch.

Strategic Collaborations & Partnerships among Companies Drive the Market Growth

Increasing strategic collaborations and partnerships among companies to satisfy consumer needs drive the market for false eyelashes worldwide.Huda Beauty and Lottie Tomlinson (a British influencer with more than 4 million followers on Instagram) have collaborated to develop a range of artificial eyelashes.



Huda Kattan’s cosmetic company produced the third collection of lashes.Tomlinson, a professional makeup artist, and influencer, is the "inspiration and partner" behind the product’s design that delivers 3D volume and can have customers prepared for every selfie opportunity.



KISS Lashes collaborates on its first-ever lash product with mega beauty content creator Meredith Duxbury.The Meredith Duxbury x KISS Limited Edition Holiday Collection has been officially launched.



This innovative project is KISS Lashes’ first-ever influencer product partnership. KISS has long been a favorite band of Meredith Duxbury, one of the most well-liked beauty content producers on TikTok and Instagram, with a combined following of about 17 million.

The global false eyelashes market is segmented into product type, material, end-use, distribution channel, and region.Based on the product type, the market is segmented into colored lashes, regular lashes, decorative lashes, and others.



Based on material, the market is segmented into human hair, synthetic hair, and others.Based on end-use, the market is segmented into salons/parlors, individuals, and the fashion & entertainment industry.



Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, exclusive stores, cosmetic stores, departmental stores, online, and others (direct, distributors & dealers). The market analysis also studies regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation.

Company Profile

Ardell International, Inc., KISS Products, Inc., Parfums de Coeur, Ltd, Kosé Corporation, The Beauty Box Cosmetics LLP, House of Lashes A, Inc., L’Oreal S.A., PAC Cosmetics LLP, Huda Beauty FZ-LLC, M.A.C Cosmetics Inc. are the major market players in the global platform that lead the market of the false eyelashes globally.



