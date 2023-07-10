Voyager Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Jacquelyn Fahey Sandell as Chief Legal Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR), a biotechnology company dedicated to breaking through barriers in gene therapy and neurology, today announced the appointment of Jacquelyn Fahey Sandell as Chief Legal Officer (CLO). Fahey Sandell brings more than 25 years of legal experience spanning in-house roles at multiple biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. She most recently served as CLO, Corporate Secretary, and Compliance Officer of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.



“Jacqui’s breadth of expertise across securities, business development, regulatory, intellectual property, and multiple other legal disciplines makes her a strong addition to the growing Voyager team,” said Al Sandrock, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Voyager. “In addition to her impressive subject matter expertise, Jacqui has a strong track record as a leader, and I look forward to adding her voice to our senior leadership team as we continue to build upon the momentum we have achieved in unlocking the potential of genetic medicines in neurology.”

In her most recent role at Jounce Therapeutics, Fahey Sandell was responsible for all legal matters, including supporting key license agreements with Gilead and the company’s merger agreement with Concentra Biosciences, LLC. Prior to joining Jounce, Fahey Sandell served as Vice President, General Counsel and Company Secretary at Vericel Corporation, where her achievements included supporting the launch and commercialization of MACI®, a biologic/device combination for knee pain. Fahey Sandell previously held senior positions at Millennium: The Takeda Oncology Company and Genzyme Corporation, and she has worked at multiple top-tier law firms. Fahey Sandell holds a B.A. from Duke University and a J.D. from Boston University School of Law.

“It is rare to have the opportunity in one’s career to help tackle neurological diseases, which affect so many of our loved ones, and yet have proven so difficult to treat. I look forward to playing a key role in Voyager’s continued progress in advancing and enabling new genetic medicine approaches to diseases of the central nervous system,” said Fahey Sandell.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VYGR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to breaking through barriers in gene therapy and neurology. The potential of both disciplines has been constrained by delivery challenges; Voyager is leveraging cutting-edge expertise in capsid discovery and deep neuropharmacology capabilities to address these constraints. Voyager’s TRACERTM AAV capsid discovery platform has generated novel capsids with high target delivery and blood-brain barrier penetration at low doses, potentially addressing the narrow therapeutic window associated with conventional gene therapy delivery vectors. This platform is fueling alliances with Pfizer Inc., Novartis and Neurocrine Biosciences as well as multiple programs in Voyager’s own pipeline. Voyager’s pipeline includes wholly-owned and collaborative preclinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and Friedreich’s Ataxia, with a focus on validated targets and biomarkers to enable a path to rapid potential proof-of-biology. For more information, visit www.voyagertherapeutics.com.

Voyager Therapeutics® is a registered trademark, and TRACER™ is a trademark, of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “target,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” or “continue,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

For example, all statements Voyager makes regarding the timing of the effective date of the appointment of Fahey Sandell, the contributions Fahey Sandell may make in her role with the Company, and the Company’s ability to unlock the potential genetic medicines in neurology.

All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Voyager’s management that, although Voyager believes such forward-looking statements to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Voyager expected. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability of Fahey Sandell to commence her role and to perform her duties successfully; the continued development by Voyager of its platform technology and pipeline programs; and the sufficiency of Voyager’s cash resources to fund its operations and corporate objectives.

These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Voyager’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Voyager undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise this information or any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

