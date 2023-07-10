Statement By The Bigelow Family On The Passing Of Co Chairman, David C. Bigelow

Fairfield, Connecticut, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 30, 2023 Fairfield, CT – The Bigelow family shares the news of second-generation Co-Chairman David C. Bigelow’s peaceful passing on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Mr. Bigelow was an extraordinary leader who led the company, and the tea industry overall, with the highest level of integrity and an unwavering spirit of determination. Examples of his accomplishments have included launching specialty teas to the mass market through grocery channels which not only paved the way for the future of tea in the U.S. but placed Bigelow Tea as a market leader. Another notable milestone in his brilliant career was the development of the foil pouch for each individual tea bag that today has become the accepted industry gold standard for protecting tea’s freshness and flavor.

Cindi Bigelow, third generation president and CEO says, “My father was my mentor for my entire life both personally and professionally. He never wavered from the traits I admired the most. He was a humble, grateful and a kind man. He leaves a big hole for my family, our extended family at Bigelow Tea and far beyond, but we will continue forward with the lessons he taught us all….think about others before self.”

The family kindly requests any donations be made to the David and Eunice Bigelow Foundation. Donations can be made via Paypal (via this link, or directly to paypal.me/bigelowfoundation) or via check. Checks can be mailed to 201 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT 06825 address, Attn: Janned Serrano. These contributions will continue David Bigelow’s spirit of generosity and make a positive difference in the lives of those in need, just as he did throughout his remarkable journey.

