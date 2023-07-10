Porsche teams up with Backdrop to bring an array of colors to your home

Atlanta, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bringing historic Porsche paint colors into your home for the first time, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced a unique collaboration with premium paint brand, Backdrop, to inspire unique interior designs. Coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the very first Porsche taking to the road, the two brands, each defined by their use of color, have selected the following assortment of vibrant colors from several eras of Porsche sports cars:

Irish Green : First seen in 1964 on a 356C sports car, the dark hunter green shade is also one of the first colors to grace the Porsche 911. It’s a color as timeless as the sports car itself.

: First seen in 1964 on a 356C sports car, the dark hunter green shade is also one of the first colors to grace the Porsche 911. It’s a color as timeless as the sports car itself. Speed Yellow : This vibrant yellow first appeared on the Porsche 911 in 1991. Not for the shy or Sunday driver, the color is distinctly tied to the sports car and the Porsche brand.

: This vibrant yellow first appeared on the Porsche 911 in 1991. Not for the shy or Sunday driver, the color is distinctly tied to the sports car and the Porsche brand. Ruby Star : Dating back to 1991 and seen on Porsche 911, 928 and 944 models over the years, Ruby Star is a deep magenta red that is distinct, bold and joyous.

: Dating back to 1991 and seen on Porsche 911, 928 and 944 models over the years, Ruby Star is a deep magenta red that is distinct, bold and joyous. Riviera Blue: An electric bright blue, the head-turning and audacious color was developed in 1994 and has been seen on the 911, 928, and 968 models.

The collection will be available exclusively at www.backdrophome.com/Porsche starting today through the end of the year.

“Individualization is at the core of Porsche. Whether it’s a custom-built Taycan or your home office, we want to inspire all to dream in full color,” said Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing of PCNA. “Together with Backdrop, we’ve curated a series of bright, saturated colors that have significance to us and are sure to bring the beloved Porsche aesthetic to your home interior design.”

Porsche currently offers 180 shades through its Paint to Sample program, with the option to specify a totally bespoke color from a much wider pallet through Paint to Sample Plus, which requires extensive feasibility testing. These colors are in addition to the wide selection of paint choices Porsche already offers on its vehicles, including several non-metallic colors, and additional metallic colors.

“Everything we do at Backdrop centers around our love of color. Naturally, we jumped at the chance to work with an iconic brand like Porsche, which has always been synonymous with its bold, statement-making color palette,” said Natalie Ebel, Co-Founder of Backdrop. “It has been an absolute dream come true to collaborate with Porsche, especially during its 75th anniversary year, and to be inspired by its rich history. I am incredibly excited to translate our shared love of design and spirit of self-expression into a collection that will take on new life in our homes and on our walls.”

The four-piece collection will be available in a custom-designed, co-branded collectible paint can with a limited-edition Porsche 75 leather key chain. It will retail for $75 for a gallon at www.backdrophome.com/Porsche .

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America, which features two module-based 1.6 mile driver development tracks, a business center and Restaurant 356. The campus is also home to the U.S. headquarters of Porsche Classic. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, Restaurant 917 and the headquarters of Porsche Motorsport North America. PCNA supports 197 independently owned and operated Porsche centers, one Porsche Studio and three satellite stores in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

About Backdrop

Created by husband and wife duo Natalie & Caleb Ebel, Backdrop is The New Way to Paint. The company has transformed the whole process of painting from start to finish – from curating the perfect color palette to sourcing the highest quality supplies. Backdrop offers premium, Green Wise certified, and low-VOC paints that come in beautifully redesigned, award-winning paint cans, 12x12’’ removable adhesive samples, the highest quality supplies, and a perfectly curated palette of 75+ colors – all quickly delivered to your door. Since its launch in November 2018, each Backdrop sale has contributed to the International Rescue Committee, which helps displaced families in some of the most challenging places in the world, and in 2020 Backdrop became the first Climate Neutral certified paint company.

In 2021, Backdrop was acquired by renowned luxury design house F. Schumacher & Co (FSCO) and joined the company’s stable of global design brands, which includes Schumacher, the legendary textile and wallpaper brand founded in 1889; Patterson Flynn Martin, the luxury rug and carpet brand; and Frederic, Learn more at www.backdrophome.com and @backdrop.

